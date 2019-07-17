Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BKI Investment : 2019FY Appendix 4E and Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

BKI Investment Company Limited

ASX APPENDIX 4E - PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

30 JUNE 2019

The reporting period is the year ended 30 June 2019 with the previous corresponding period being the year ended 30 June 2018

BKI Investment Company Limited

Level 14, 151 Clarence Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T (02) 9210 7000 F (02) 9210 7099 W: www.bkilimited.com.au

BKI Investment Company Limited

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Jun 2019

Jun 2018

Change

$'000

$'000

Revenue performance

Total income - ordinary

Up

12.7%

to

54,254

from

48,128

Special investment income

Up

to

27,977

from

786

Total income from ordinary activities

Up

68.1%

To

82,231

from

48,914

Profits

Operating result after tax - before special investment income

49,150

net of applicable tax

Up

11.1%

to

from

44,224

Special investment income net of applicable tax

Up

to

25,550

from

786

Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to

74,700

45,010

shareholders

Up

66.0%

to

from

Net profit attributable to shareholders

Up

66.0%

to

74,700

from

45,010

Portfolio

Total portfolio value (including cash & receivables)

Up

4.4% to 1,234,262 from 1,182,036

Earnings per share

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share beforespecial dividend income

Down

4.9%

to

6.75

from

7.10

Basic earnings per share afterspecial dividend income

Up

41.9%

to

10.26

from

7.23

Dividends per share

Interim - ordinary

Steady

at

3.625

from

3.625

Interim - special

Up

To

1.500

from

nil

Final - ordinary

Steady

at

3.700

from

3.700

Final - special

Up

to

1.000

from

nil

Full year total

Up

34.1% to

9.825

from

7.325

BKI Investment Company Limited

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Explanation of Operating Results

BKI's Total Ordinary Revenue from its investment portfolio was $52.3m, 10.0% higher than 2018, driving a 11.1% increase in Net Operating Result before special investment revenue to $49.2m from $44.2m. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special dividend income was down 4.9% to 6.75cps.

Positive contributors to this result include increased dividends from Woodside Petroleum, New Hope Corporation, BHP Limited, Macquarie Group, Transurban Group, Sydney Airport and Lindsay Australia, while lower dividends from National Australia Bank, Telstra Corporation, Suncorp Group, Invocare Limited and LendLease Limited detracted from the result.

BKI received $27.98m in Special Investment Income during 2019FY, compared to $0.79m in 2018FY, including special dividends paid by Telstra Corporation, QUBE Logistics, IAG Insurance, Suncorp Group, Woolworths Group, BHP Limited, Wesfarmers Limited and Milton Corporation. This Special Investment Income also included amounts generated by participating in off market buy backs conducted by BHP Limited and Caltex Limited, and a non-cash Wesfarmers Demerger Dividend.

Total Shareholder Return including franking credits for the year to 30 June 2019 was 11.6%, compared to the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index, which returned 13.5% over the same period. BKI's Total Shareholder Return including Franking Credits for 15 years was 10.4% per annum.

BKI's Net Portfolio Return (after all operating expenses, provision and payment of both income and capital gains tax and the reinvestment of dividends) for the year to 30 June 2019 was 9.4%.

NTA Backing

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Net Tangible Asset backing per ordinary share before tax

$1.69

$1.63

Net Tangible Asset backing per ordinary share after tax

$1.58

$1.54

Additional Dividend Information

The Directors have declared a final ordinary 2019FY dividend of 3.700 cents per share and a special dividend of 1.00 cents per share, both fully franked at the tax rate of 30%, which will be paid on 29 August 2019. The Record date for the dividend is 13 August 2019.

The Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in operation offering shareholders the opportunity to receive additional shares in the Company instead of receiving cash dividends. No discount will apply to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The last date for the receipt of an election notice to participate in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 13 August 2019.

Shareholders can update their election notices electronically by following the link on the Share Registry page of the BKI Investment Company Limited website. (www.bkilimited.com.au)

Other Information

This report is based on audited accounts. A copy of the 2019 Annual Report, which includes the audited accounts, is attached to this Appendix 4E.

$%1

$118$/ 5(3257

)25 7+( <($5 (1'(' -81(

%., ,19(670(17 &203$1< /,0,7('

$%1

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

5REHUW 'REVRQ 0LOOQHU

1RQ([HFXWLYH &KDLUPDQ

'DYLG &DSS +DOO $0

,QGHSHQGHQW 1RQ([HFXWLYH 'LUHFWRU

$OH[DQGHU -DPHV 3DQH

1RQ([HFXWLYH 'LUHFWRU

,DQ 7KRPDV +XQWOH

,QGHSHQGHQW 1RQ([HFXWLYH 'LUHFWRU

Investment Manager

&RQWDFW $VVHW 0DQDJHPHQW 3W /LPLWHG 7RP 0LOOQHU ‒ 3RUWIROLR 0DQDJHU

:LOO &XOEHUW ‒ 3RUWIROLR 0DQDJHU

Company Secretaries

-DLPH 3LQWR

/DULQD 7FKHUNH]LDQ $OWHUQDWH

Registered Office /HYHO

&ODUHQFH 6WUHHW 6GQH 16:

7HOHSKRQH

)DFVLPLOH

3RVWDO $GGUHVV *32 %R[ 6GQH 16:

Auditors

0*, 6GQH $VVXUDQFH 6HUYLFHV 3W /WG WK )ORRU 2¶&RQQHOO 6WUHHW

6GQH 16:

Share Registry

$GYDQFHG 6KDUH 5HJLVWU 6HUYLFHV /LPLWHG 6WLUOLQJ +LJKwD

1HGODQGV :$

7HOHSKRQH

Australian Stock Exchange Code

2UGLQDU 6KDUHV%.,

Website

wwwENLOLPLWHGFRPDX

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BKI Investment Company Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pOKLO RESOURCES : Exercise of Option to Acquire 65% of Kossaya
PU
07:43pBAUSCH HEALTH : Court Upholds The Validity And Determined Actavis' Infringement Of Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Tablets
PR
07:42pNetflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan in India
RE
07:42pPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Court Upholds The Validity And Determined Actavis' Infringement Of Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Tablets
AQ
07:34pSummer Travel Comes with Phishing Caveat
GL
07:30pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Noosa Mining and Exploration Conference Presentation 18 July 2019
PU
07:30pELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
BU
07:28pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Box, Inc. Investors
GL
07:26pPACASMAYO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:25pBKI INVESTMENT : 2019FY Corporate Governance Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
4AMAZON.COM : EBay beats estimates as more shoppers flock to site, shares rise
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Cloud growth fuels IBM profit beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About