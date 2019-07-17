BKI Investment : 2019FY Appendix 4E and Annual Report

The reporting period is the year ended 30 June 2019 with the previous corresponding period being the year ended 30 June 2018

BKI Investment Company Limited

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Explanation of Operating Results

BKI's Total Ordinary Revenue from its investment portfolio was $52.3m, 10.0% higher than 2018, driving a 11.1% increase in Net Operating Result before special investment revenue to $49.2m from $44.2m. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special dividend income was down 4.9% to 6.75cps.

Positive contributors to this result include increased dividends from Woodside Petroleum, New Hope Corporation, BHP Limited, Macquarie Group, Transurban Group, Sydney Airport and Lindsay Australia, while lower dividends from National Australia Bank, Telstra Corporation, Suncorp Group, Invocare Limited and LendLease Limited detracted from the result.

BKI received $27.98m in Special Investment Income during 2019FY, compared to $0.79m in 2018FY, including special dividends paid by Telstra Corporation, QUBE Logistics, IAG Insurance, Suncorp Group, Woolworths Group, BHP Limited, Wesfarmers Limited and Milton Corporation. This Special Investment Income also included amounts generated by participating in off market buy backs conducted by BHP Limited and Caltex Limited, and a non-cash Wesfarmers Demerger Dividend.

Total Shareholder Return including franking credits for the year to 30 June 2019 was 11.6%, compared to the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index, which returned 13.5% over the same period. BKI's Total Shareholder Return including Franking Credits for 15 years was 10.4% per annum.

BKI's Net Portfolio Return (after all operating expenses, provision and payment of both income and capital gains tax and the reinvestment of dividends) for the year to 30 June 2019 was 9.4%.

NTA Backing 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Net Tangible Asset backing per ordinary share before tax $1.69 $1.63 Net Tangible Asset backing per ordinary share after tax $1.58 $1.54

Additional Dividend Information

The Directors have declared a final ordinary 2019FY dividend of 3.700 cents per share and a special dividend of 1.00 cents per share, both fully franked at the tax rate of 30%, which will be paid on 29 August 2019. The Record date for the dividend is 13 August 2019.

The Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in operation offering shareholders the opportunity to receive additional shares in the Company instead of receiving cash dividends. No discount will apply to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The last date for the receipt of an election notice to participate in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 13 August 2019.

Shareholders can update their election notices electronically by following the link on the Share Registry page of the BKI Investment Company Limited website. (www.bkilimited.com.au)

Other Information

This report is based on audited accounts. A copy of the 2019 Annual Report, which includes the audited accounts, is attached to this Appendix 4E.