BKI Investment : 2019FY Corporate Governance Statement

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Mr Hall and Mr Huntley are shareholders in the Company, but as each controls less than 5% of issued capital, these holdings are not considered substantial and are not considered to adversely affect their independence.

Mr Millner, although meeting other criteria and bringing independent judgement to bear on his role, is not defined as independent, primarily due to the fact that he is an officer of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Mr Payne although meeting other criteria, and bringing independent judgement to bear on his role, is not defined as independent, primarily due to the fact that he was Chief Financial Officer of Brickworks Limited for 13 years until September 2016. Brickworks Limited is an associated entity of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

In relation to Director independence, materiality is determined on both quantitative and qualitative bases. An amount of over 5% of annual turnover of the Group is considered material. In addition, a transaction of any amount or a relationship is deemed material if knowledge of it impacts the shareholders' understanding of the Director's performance.

Recommendations 2.4 and 2.5 have not been followed because the Board believes that all Directors exercise and bring to bear an unfettered and independent judgement towards their duties. BKI listed on the Australian Stock exchange on 12 December 2003 to take over the investment portfolio of Brickworks Limited and, given their long standing association with the BKI Portfolio, the Board is satisfied that Mr Millner and Mr Payne play an important role in the continued success and performance of the Group.

In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, any member of the Board who has an interest that could conflict with those of the Company must inform the Board. Where the Board considers that a significant conflict exists, the Board will exercise its discretion as to whether the Director concerned should remain in the meeting but be required to refrain both from participating in the relevant discussion and voting on any matter relating to the conflict, or whether the Director concerned should remove themself from the meeting while the matter is considered.

Mr Millner and Mr Payne do not meet the criteria for independence in accordance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, however, for the reasons stated above they can be considered to be acting independently and in the best interest of the Group in the execution of their duties.

Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly

A listed entity should act ethically and responsibly.