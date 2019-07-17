BKI Investment : 2019FY Corporate Governance Statement

Log in
07/17/2019

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

The Board of BKI Investment Company Limited (the Company) are committed to achieving and demonstrating the highest standards of corporate governance, and corporate governance arrangements for the Company are set by the Board having regard to the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 3rd Edition set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council ('the ASX Principles and Recommendations"). Unless otherwise stated, the company complies with the ASX Principles and Recommendations.

The information in this statement is current as at 17 July 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

Principle 1 - Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

A listed entity should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated.

Recommendation

Status

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

This is disclosed in the Board Charter,

management; and

which is available at:

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

us/corporate-governance/#board

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

This is disclosed in the Board Charter,

delegated to management.

which is available at

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

us/corporate-governance/#board

1.2

A listed entity should:

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

This is required by the Policy &

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a

Procedure for Selection and

director; and

Appointment of Directors, which is

available at:

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

us/corporate-governance/#selection

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its

The Company has complied with this

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or

requirement each year since listing in

re-elect a director.

the information included in the Notice of

Meeting issued to shareholders.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

Contracts confirming Appointment are in

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

place for each director.

appointment.

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

The company secretary is accountable

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with

directly to the Board.

the proper functioning of the board

1.5

A listed entity should:

(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

The company's Diversity Policy satisfies

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

these requirements.

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and

to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's

progress in achieving them;

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

The company's Diversity Policy is

available at:

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

us/corporate-governance/#diversity

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Recommendation

Status

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

The Company has a Report on Diversity

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set

disclosing each of these requirements.

by the board or a relevant committee of the board in

The Report on Diversity is available at:

accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

progress towards achieving them, and either:

us/corporate-

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on

governance/#diversityreport

the board, in senior executive positions and across

the whole organisation (including how the entity

has defined "senior executive" for these purposes);

or

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most

recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in

and published under that Act.16

1.6

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

The Board Charter contains provisions

performance of the board, its committees and individual

that govern the annual performance

directors; and

evaluation of the Board

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

A performance evaluation was

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period

undertaken during 2019FY

1.7

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

The process for evaluating the

performance of its senior executives; and

performance of Key Management

Personnel is outlined in the

Remuneration Report included in the

Annual Report

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

A performance evaluation for Key

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period

Management Personnel was undertaken

in accordance with that process.

during 2019FY in accordance with that

process

Principle 2 - Structure the board to add value

A listed entity should have a board of an appropriate size, composition, skills and commitment to enable it to discharge its duties effectively.

Recommendation

Status

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

(a) have a nomination committee which:

(1) The Company has a nomination

(1)

has at least three members, a majority of whom are

committee. All directors not scheduled

for re-election at the next AGM are

independent directors; and

members of the committee, and as

(2)

is chaired by an independent director,

such the number of members varies

between two and three.

and disclose:

(2) The Committee Chairman is not

(3)

the charter of the committee;

independent

(3) The Committee Charter is located at

(4)

the members of the committee; and

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

(5)

as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

us/corporate-governance/#nominations

times the committee met throughout the period and the

(4) & (5) The committee members and

individual attendances of the members at those

details of meetings held are included in

meetings.

the 2019 Annual Report

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Recommendation

Status

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

The skills matrix is detailed in the Policy

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

& Procedure for Selection and

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

Appointment of Directors, which is

located at :

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

us/corporate-governance/#selection

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

Refer following disclosure on

independent directors;

independence

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

Refer following disclosure on

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

independence

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

position, association or relationship in question and an

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

(c) the length of service of each director.

Disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

The Company has not followed this

directors.

recommendation - refer following

disclosure on independence

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent

The Chairman is not the CEO of the

director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the

entity, but is not an independent

CEO of the entity.

director - refer following disclosure on

independence

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors

The program for induction is outlined in

and provide appropriate professional development opportunities

the Policy & Procedure for Selection

for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge

and Appointment of Directors, which is

needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

located at :

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

us/corporate-governance/#selection

The Company does not have a formal

professional development program for

directors. The Nomination Committee

considers the Board Skills Matrix at

least annually to ensure the board as a

whole and individual directors possess

skills required by the Company, and the

entire Board discusses developments in

accounting and compliance

requirements on an ongoing basis.

Director Independence

The Board currently comprises two independent Non-Executive Directors and two Non-Executive Directors, and the Chair is not an Independent Director.

Of the members of the Board, Mr Hall and Mr Huntley are considered independent, despite both having been BKI directors for over ten years. During the period of their appointment, neither Mr Hall nor Mr Huntley have ever been engaged in an executive capacity, nor have they partaken in any management activities of the company, and their interaction with current BKI management has always been at a governance level. Both

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Mr Hall and Mr Huntley are shareholders in the Company, but as each controls less than 5% of issued capital, these holdings are not considered substantial and are not considered to adversely affect their independence.

Mr Millner, although meeting other criteria and bringing independent judgement to bear on his role, is not defined as independent, primarily due to the fact that he is an officer of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Mr Payne although meeting other criteria, and bringing independent judgement to bear on his role, is not defined as independent, primarily due to the fact that he was Chief Financial Officer of Brickworks Limited for 13 years until September 2016. Brickworks Limited is an associated entity of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

In relation to Director independence, materiality is determined on both quantitative and qualitative bases. An amount of over 5% of annual turnover of the Group is considered material. In addition, a transaction of any amount or a relationship is deemed material if knowledge of it impacts the shareholders' understanding of the Director's performance.

Recommendations 2.4 and 2.5 have not been followed because the Board believes that all Directors exercise and bring to bear an unfettered and independent judgement towards their duties. BKI listed on the Australian Stock exchange on 12 December 2003 to take over the investment portfolio of Brickworks Limited and, given their long standing association with the BKI Portfolio, the Board is satisfied that Mr Millner and Mr Payne play an important role in the continued success and performance of the Group.

In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, any member of the Board who has an interest that could conflict with those of the Company must inform the Board. Where the Board considers that a significant conflict exists, the Board will exercise its discretion as to whether the Director concerned should remain in the meeting but be required to refrain both from participating in the relevant discussion and voting on any matter relating to the conflict, or whether the Director concerned should remove themself from the meeting while the matter is considered.

Mr Millner and Mr Payne do not meet the criteria for independence in accordance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, however, for the reasons stated above they can be considered to be acting independently and in the best interest of the Group in the execution of their duties.

Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly

A listed entity should act ethically and responsibly.

Recommendation

Status

3.1

A listed entity should:

The Company has a Directors' Code of

(a)

have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives

Conduct and an Employee Code of

and employees; and

Conduct

(b)

disclose that code or a summary of it.

The Directors' Code of Conduct is

available at:

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

us/corporate-

governance/#directorconduct

The Employee Code of Conduct is

available at

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

us/corporate-

governance/#executiveconduct

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Principle 4: Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting

A listed entity should have formal and rigorous processes that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting.

Recommendation

Status

4.1

The board of a listed entity should:

(a) have an audit committee which:

(1) The Company has an audit

(1) has at least three members, all of whom are non-

committee with three members, the

executive directors and a majority of whom are

majority of whom are independent

independent directors; and

directors.

(2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the

(2) The Committee Chairman is

chair of the board,

independent

and disclose:

(3) The Committee Charter is located at

(3) the charter of the committee;

http://bkilimited.com.au/about-

us/corporate-governance/#audit

(4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the

(4) the qualifications and experience of

members of the committee; and

all directors are included in the

(5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of

Directors' Report

(5) Details of meetings held are

times the committee met throughout the period and

the individual attendances of the members at those

included in the 2019 Annual Report

meetings; or

(b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact

and the processes it employs that independently verify and

safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including

the processes for the appointment and removal of the

external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement

partner.

4.2

A listed entity should:

The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's

The Company complies with this

financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO

recommendation. The Company does

not have a CEO or CFO, but a

and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records

representative of the Investment

of the entity have been properly maintained and that the

Manager and the Company Secretary

financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting

provide the required declaration on the

standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position

basis that they perform the functions of

and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been

CEO and CFO respectively for the

formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and

purposes of this governance procedure.

internal control which is operating effectively.

4.3

A listed entity should:

A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external

The Company complies with this

auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions

recommendation.

from security holders relevant to the audit.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

