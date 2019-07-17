|
BKI Investment : 2019FY Corporate Governance Statement
07/17/2019 | 07:25pm EDT
BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
The Board of BKI Investment Company Limited (the Company) are committed to achieving and demonstrating the highest standards of corporate governance, and corporate governance arrangements for the Company are set by the Board having regard to the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 3rd Edition set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council ('the ASX Principles and Recommendations"). Unless otherwise stated, the company complies with the ASX Principles and Recommendations.
The information in this statement is current as at 17 July 2019 and has been approved by the Board.
Principle 1 - Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
A listed entity should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated.
|
Recommendation
|
Status
|
1.1
|
A listed entity should disclose:
|
|
|
(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and
|
This is disclosed in the Board Charter,
|
|
management; and
|
which is available at:
|
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
|
us/corporate-governance/#board
|
|
|
|
|
(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those
|
This is disclosed in the Board Charter,
|
|
delegated to management.
|
which is available at
|
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
|
us/corporate-governance/#board
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
A listed entity should:
|
|
|
(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or
|
This is required by the Policy &
|
|
putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a
|
Procedure for Selection and
|
|
director; and
|
Appointment of Directors, which is
|
|
|
available at:
|
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
|
us/corporate-governance/#selection
|
|
|
|
|
(b) provide security holders with all material information in its
|
The Company has complied with this
|
|
possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or
|
requirement each year since listing in
|
|
re-elect a director.
|
the information included in the Notice of
|
|
|
Meeting issued to shareholders.
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each
|
Contracts confirming Appointment are in
|
|
director and senior executive setting out the terms of their
|
place for each director.
|
|
appointment.
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable
|
The company secretary is accountable
|
|
directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with
|
directly to the Board.
|
|
the proper functioning of the board
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
A listed entity should:
|
|
|
(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the
|
The company's Diversity Policy satisfies
|
|
board or a relevant committee of the board to set
|
these requirements.
|
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and
|
|
|
to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's
|
|
|
progress in achieving them;
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
|
The company's Diversity Policy is
|
|
|
available at:
|
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
|
us/corporate-governance/#diversity
|
|
|
|
Recommendation
|
Status
|
(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
|
The Company has a Report on Diversity
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set
|
disclosing each of these requirements.
|
by the board or a relevant committee of the board in
|
The Report on Diversity is available at:
|
accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
progress towards achieving them, and either:
|
us/corporate-
|
(1) the respective proportions of men and women on
|
governance/#diversityreport
|
|
the board, in senior executive positions and across
|
|
the whole organisation (including how the entity
|
|
has defined "senior executive" for these purposes);
|
|
or
|
|
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the
|
|
Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most
|
|
recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in
|
|
and published under that Act.16
|
|
1.6
|
A listed entity should:
|
|
|
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the
|
The Board Charter contains provisions
|
|
performance of the board, its committees and individual
|
that govern the annual performance
|
|
directors; and
|
evaluation of the Board
|
|
|
|
|
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
|
A performance evaluation was
|
|
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period
|
undertaken during 2019FY
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
A listed entity should:
|
|
|
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the
|
The process for evaluating the
|
|
performance of its senior executives; and
|
performance of Key Management
|
|
Personnel is outlined in the
|
|
|
|
|
Remuneration Report included in the
|
|
|
Annual Report
|
|
|
|
|
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
|
A performance evaluation for Key
|
|
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period
|
Management Personnel was undertaken
|
|
in accordance with that process.
|
during 2019FY in accordance with that
|
|
process
|
|
Principle 2 - Structure the board to add value
A listed entity should have a board of an appropriate size, composition, skills and commitment to enable it to discharge its duties effectively.
|
Recommendation
|
Status
|
2.1
|
The board of a listed entity should:
|
|
|
(a) have a nomination committee which:
|
(1) The Company has a nomination
|
|
(1)
|
has at least three members, a majority of whom are
|
committee. All directors not scheduled
|
|
for re-election at the next AGM are
|
|
|
independent directors; and
|
members of the committee, and as
|
|
(2)
|
is chaired by an independent director,
|
such the number of members varies
|
|
between two and three.
|
|
and disclose:
|
(2) The Committee Chairman is not
|
|
(3)
|
the charter of the committee;
|
independent
|
|
(3) The Committee Charter is located at
|
|
(4)
|
the members of the committee; and
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
(5)
|
as at the end of each reporting period, the number of
|
|
us/corporate-governance/#nominations
|
|
|
times the committee met throughout the period and the
|
(4) & (5) The committee members and
|
|
|
individual attendances of the members at those
|
|
|
details of meetings held are included in
|
|
|
meetings.
|
|
|
the 2019 Annual Report
|
|
|
|
|
Recommendation
|
Status
|
|
(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that
|
|
|
fact and the processes it employs to address board
|
|
|
succession issues and to ensure that the board has the
|
|
|
appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,
|
|
|
independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its
|
|
|
duties and responsibilities effectively.
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix
|
The skills matrix is detailed in the Policy
|
|
setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently
|
& Procedure for Selection and
|
|
has or is looking to achieve in its membership.
|
Appointment of Directors, which is
|
|
|
located at :
|
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
|
us/corporate-governance/#selection
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
A listed entity should disclose:
|
|
|
(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be
|
Refer following disclosure on
|
|
independent directors;
|
independence
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or
|
Refer following disclosure on
|
|
relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board
|
independence
|
|
is of the opinion that it does not compromise the
|
|
|
independence of the director, the nature of the interest,
|
|
|
position, association or relationship in question and an
|
|
|
explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) the length of service of each director.
|
Disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent
|
The Company has not followed this
|
|
directors.
|
recommendation - refer following
|
|
|
disclosure on independence
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent
|
The Chairman is not the CEO of the
|
|
director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the
|
entity, but is not an independent
|
|
CEO of the entity.
|
director - refer following disclosure on
|
|
|
independence
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors
|
The program for induction is outlined in
|
|
and provide appropriate professional development opportunities
|
the Policy & Procedure for Selection
|
|
for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge
|
and Appointment of Directors, which is
|
|
needed to perform their role as directors effectively.
|
located at :
|
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
|
us/corporate-governance/#selection
|
|
|
The Company does not have a formal
|
|
|
professional development program for
|
|
|
directors. The Nomination Committee
|
|
|
considers the Board Skills Matrix at
|
|
|
least annually to ensure the board as a
|
|
|
whole and individual directors possess
|
|
|
skills required by the Company, and the
|
|
|
entire Board discusses developments in
|
|
|
accounting and compliance
|
|
|
requirements on an ongoing basis.
|
|
|
Director Independence
The Board currently comprises two independent Non-Executive Directors and two Non-Executive Directors, and the Chair is not an Independent Director.
Of the members of the Board, Mr Hall and Mr Huntley are considered independent, despite both having been BKI directors for over ten years. During the period of their appointment, neither Mr Hall nor Mr Huntley have ever been engaged in an executive capacity, nor have they partaken in any management activities of the company, and their interaction with current BKI management has always been at a governance level. Both
Mr Hall and Mr Huntley are shareholders in the Company, but as each controls less than 5% of issued capital, these holdings are not considered substantial and are not considered to adversely affect their independence.
Mr Millner, although meeting other criteria and bringing independent judgement to bear on his role, is not defined as independent, primarily due to the fact that he is an officer of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.
Mr Payne although meeting other criteria, and bringing independent judgement to bear on his role, is not defined as independent, primarily due to the fact that he was Chief Financial Officer of Brickworks Limited for 13 years until September 2016. Brickworks Limited is an associated entity of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.
In relation to Director independence, materiality is determined on both quantitative and qualitative bases. An amount of over 5% of annual turnover of the Group is considered material. In addition, a transaction of any amount or a relationship is deemed material if knowledge of it impacts the shareholders' understanding of the Director's performance.
Recommendations 2.4 and 2.5 have not been followed because the Board believes that all Directors exercise and bring to bear an unfettered and independent judgement towards their duties. BKI listed on the Australian Stock exchange on 12 December 2003 to take over the investment portfolio of Brickworks Limited and, given their long standing association with the BKI Portfolio, the Board is satisfied that Mr Millner and Mr Payne play an important role in the continued success and performance of the Group.
In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, any member of the Board who has an interest that could conflict with those of the Company must inform the Board. Where the Board considers that a significant conflict exists, the Board will exercise its discretion as to whether the Director concerned should remain in the meeting but be required to refrain both from participating in the relevant discussion and voting on any matter relating to the conflict, or whether the Director concerned should remove themself from the meeting while the matter is considered.
Mr Millner and Mr Payne do not meet the criteria for independence in accordance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, however, for the reasons stated above they can be considered to be acting independently and in the best interest of the Group in the execution of their duties.
Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly
A listed entity should act ethically and responsibly.
|
Recommendation
|
Status
|
3.1
|
A listed entity should:
|
The Company has a Directors' Code of
|
|
(a)
|
have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives
|
|
Conduct and an Employee Code of
|
|
|
and employees; and
|
Conduct
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
disclose that code or a summary of it.
|
The Directors' Code of Conduct is
|
|
|
|
available at:
|
|
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
|
|
us/corporate-
|
|
|
|
governance/#directorconduct
|
|
|
|
The Employee Code of Conduct is
|
|
|
|
available at
|
|
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
|
|
us/corporate-
|
|
|
|
governance/#executiveconduct
|
|
|
|
Principle 4: Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting
A listed entity should have formal and rigorous processes that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting.
|
Recommendation
|
|
Status
|
4.1
|
The board of a listed entity should:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) have an audit committee which:
|
|
(1) The Company has an audit
|
|
(1) has at least three members, all of whom are non-
|
|
|
|
committee with three members, the
|
|
executive directors and a majority of whom are
|
|
|
|
majority of whom are independent
|
|
independent directors; and
|
|
directors.
|
|
(2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the
|
|
(2) The Committee Chairman is
|
|
chair of the board,
|
|
independent
|
|
and disclose:
|
|
(3) The Committee Charter is located at
|
|
|
|
|
(3) the charter of the committee;
|
|
http://bkilimited.com.au/about-
|
|
|
us/corporate-governance/#audit
|
|
|
|
|
(4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the
|
|
(4) the qualifications and experience of
|
|
members of the committee; and
|
|
|
|
all directors are included in the
|
|
(5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of
|
|
Directors' Report
|
|
|
(5) Details of meetings held are
|
|
times the committee met throughout the period and
|
|
|
the individual attendances of the members at those
|
|
included in the 2019 Annual Report
|
|
meetings; or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact
|
|
|
|
and the processes it employs that independently verify and
|
|
|
|
safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including
|
|
|
|
the processes for the appointment and removal of the
|
|
|
|
external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement
|
|
|
|
partner.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
A listed entity should:
|
|
|
|
The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's
|
|
The Company complies with this
|
|
financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO
|
|
recommendation. The Company does
|
|
|
not have a CEO or CFO, but a
|
|
and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records
|
|
|
|
representative of the Investment
|
|
of the entity have been properly maintained and that the
|
|
|
|
Manager and the Company Secretary
|
|
financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting
|
|
|
|
provide the required declaration on the
|
|
standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position
|
|
basis that they perform the functions of
|
|
and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been
|
|
CEO and CFO respectively for the
|
|
formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and
|
|
purposes of this governance procedure.
|
|
internal control which is operating effectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
A listed entity should:
|
|
|
|
A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external
|
|
The Company complies with this
|
|
auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions
|
|
recommendation.
|
|
from security holders relevant to the audit.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|