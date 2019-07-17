Log in
BKI Investment : 2019FY Results Investor Presentation

07/17/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

BKI is managed by Contact Asset Management

AFSL 494045

DISCLAIMER

This material has been prepared by Contact Asset Management on behalf of BKI Investment Company Limited.

The information within this document is not intended to provide advice to investors or take into account an individual's financial circumstances or investment objectives. This is general investment advice only and does not constitute advice to any person. The opinions within this document are not intended to represent recommendations to investors, they are the view of Contact Asset Management and BKI Investment Company Limited as of this date and are accordingly subject to change.

Information related to any company or security is for information purposes only and should not be interpreted as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security. The information on which this presentation is based has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Investors should consult their financial adviser in relation to any material within this document.

2

BKI 15 YEAR REVIEW

During the year, BKI reached the milestone of trading on the ASX for 15 years.

Liquidity

BKI's shareholder base has grown from 7,832 in 2003 to 17,604 at 30 June 2019.

Dividend Yield#

BKI trading on a 7.4%

Grossed-Up dividend yield.

Research & Ratings

Lonsec, IIR, Morningstar,

ThreeSixty.

Size & Scale

BKI's Total Assets have

increased from $171m upon

listing to $1,255m in June 2019.

Capital Management

Since listing, BKI has distributed

7 Fully Franked Special

Dividends to Shareholders.

Attractive Returns

10 year TSR of 11.6%pa#

15 year TSR of 10.4%pa#

Dividend History*

BKI has paid out over $640m or $1.02 per share in Dividends & Franking Credits to Shareholders since listing.

Low Fee Structure

MER has reduced from 0.69%

in 2003 to 0.17% in 2019,

including a Management Fee of

0.10%.

High Conviction

Portfolio

46 positions, offering a

diversified sector exposure.

3 Note: # Includes franking credits, based on a tax rate of 30%. *Includes FY2019 Final Dividend of 3.70cps, and Special Dividend of 1.00cps

RESULT HIGHLIGHTS

Result Excluding Special Investment Income

2019

2018

Growth

Income from Operating Activities

$54.3m

$48.1m

13%

Net Operating Result

$49.2m

$44.2m

11%

Earnings Per Share

6.75cps

7.10cps

-5%

Dividend Per Share

7.325cps

7.325cps

In Line

Result Including Special Investment Income

2019

2018

Growth

Net Operating Profit

$74.7m

$45.0m

66%

Earnings Per Share

10.26cps

7.23cps

42%

Special Dividend Per Share

2.50cps

Nil

Total Dividends Per Share

9.825cps

7.325cps

34%

Note: Special Investment income include: BHP Off Market Buy-Back, CTX Off Market Buy-Back, WES Demerger Dividend, BHP Special Dividend, two

4 TLS Special Dividends, QUB Special Dividend, IAG Special Dividend, two SUN Special Dividends, MLT Special Dividend, WES Special Dividend and WOW Special Dividend.

RESULT HIGHLIGHTS

Income from

Operating Activities

$54.3m

13%

from 2018

2019 Fully Franked Ordinary Dividends

7.325cps

In line with 2018

Net Operating Profit

$74.7m

66%

from 2018

2019 Fully Franked Special Dividends

2.50cps

Earnings Per Share

10.26 cents*

42%

from 2018

Current Grossed Up

Dividend Yield#

7.4%

5

Note: #Includes FY2019 Final Dividend of 3.70cps, FY2019 Interim Dividend of 3.625cps, and Final Special Dividend of 1.00cps. Based on share

price of $1.60. Grossed up yield includes franking credits and is based on a tax rate of 30%. * Includes special dividend income

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BKI Investment Company Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:24:05 UTC
