BKI Investment : 2019FY – BKI Announces Payment of another special dividend

Earnings per Share before special investment revenue decreased slightly to 6.75 cents per share from 7.10 cents per share, driven mainly by a material increase in BKI issued shares following the entitlement offer completed in June 2018.

Dividends

The BKI Board has declared a fully franked 2019 Final Dividend of 3.70cps, in line with last year. The Board has also declared another fully franked Special Dividend of 1.00cps. This is in addition to the first half fully franked Special Dividend declared of 1.50cps.

BKI's Co‐Portfolio Manager, Mr Tom Millner, said it was another example how BKI continues to increase returns to shareholders. "These Special Dividends declared by the BKI Board distribute to shareholders a portion of the company's accumulated franking credits which, with the issues surrounding franking credits earlier in the year and more recently with a reduced Term Deposit rate, will be of significant value and benefit to many BKI shareholders".

"The Special Dividend announced today is the Company's seventh paid to shareholders since the company listed fifteen years ago. Including dividends declared today, we have now paid out $1.02 per share in dividends and approximately $640 million in dividends and franking credits to BKI shareholders." Mr Millner said.

As at 18th July 2019, using the 3.625cps interim dividend and 3.70cps final dividend, the BKI current dividend yield is 4.6%, grossed up to 6.5%, based on a tax rate of 30% and a share price of $1.60. Including the 1.00cps special dividend declared today, the BKI dividend yield increases to 5.2%, grossed up to 7.4%, assumes a tax rate of 30% and a share price of $1.60.

As at 30 June 2019 BKI had a franking account balance of $26,228,049, sufficient to pay 8.40cps fully franked dividend.

The BKI Board has confirmed that BKI's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be maintained, offering shareholders the opportunity to acquire further ordinary shares in BKI. The DRP will not be offered at a discount. The last day to nominate for participation in the DRP is Tuesday 13th August 2019. To complete a DRP form please follow the following link: www.bkilimited.com.au/dividend‐reinvestment‐plan/

The last trading day to be eligible for BKI's Final and Special Dividend is Thursday 8th August 2019.

Key dates for the Dividends are as follows:

Event Date Last trading date to be eligible for the Dividends Thursday 8 August 2019 Ex‐Dividend Date Friday 9 August 2019 Record Date Monday 12 August 2019 DRP Nomination Tuesday 13 August 2019 Payment Date Thursday 29 August 2019

Management Expense Ratio (MER)

BKI's MER as at 30 June 2019 was 0.17%. The Board & Portfolio Managers are shareholders in BKI. We invest for the long term and do not charge excessive external portfolio management fees or any performance fees. We focus on creating wealth for all shareholders by keeping costs low and increasing fully franked dividends and capital growth over the long term.

BKI's MER continues to compare very favourably to other externally‐managed LICs, ETFs and managed funds in the domestic market that provide a similar broad‐based exposure to Australian equities.

BKI 15 Year Review

BKI reached the milestone of 15 years as a publically listed company during the year. Over this period BKI's has: