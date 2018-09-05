Log in
BKI Investment : Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
09/05/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: BKI Investment Company Limited ABN: 23 106 719 868

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Dobson Millner

Date of last notice

15 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Director and/or holder of relevant interests in TG Millner Holdings Pty Ltd, JS Millner Holdings Pty Ltd, Millane Pty Ltd, RDM Holdings Pty Ltd, Hexham Holdings Pty Ltd and Highfield Superannuation Pty Ltd

Date of change

29 August 2018

No. of securities held before change

Robert Dobson Millner

Director Related Entity: TG Millner Holdings Pty Ltd JS Millner Holdings Pty Ltd Millane Pty Ltd

RDM Holdings Pty Limited Hexham Holdings Pty Limited Highfield Superannuation Pty Ltd

Total

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    Quantity Held 172,278

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    1,355,708

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    5,566,300

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    853,229

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    141,361

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    300,000

  • Ord. fully paid shares

387,209

8,776,085

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Number acquired

21,390

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$33,155

No. of securities held after change

Robert Dobson Millner

Director Related Entity: TG Millner Holdings Pty Ltd JS Millner Holdings Pty Ltd Millane Pty Ltd

RDM Holdings Pty Limited Hexham Holdings Pty Limited Highfield Superannuation Pty Ltd

Total

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    Quantity Held 175,000

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    1,355,708

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    5,566,300

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    853,229

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    150,785

  • Ord. fully paid shares

    300,000

  • Ord. fully paid shares

396,453

8,797,475

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Participation in DRP

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

BKI Investment Company Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 10:36:02 UTC
