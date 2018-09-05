BKI Investment : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: BKI Investment Company Limited ABN: 23 106 719 868
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robert Dobson Millner
Date of last notice
15 August 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Director and/or holder of relevant interests in TG Millner Holdings Pty Ltd, JS Millner Holdings Pty Ltd, Millane Pty Ltd, RDM Holdings Pty Ltd, Hexham Holdings Pty Ltd and Highfield Superannuation Pty Ltd
Date of change
29 August 2018
No. of securities held before change
Robert Dobson Millner
Director Related Entity: TG Millner Holdings Pty Ltd JS Millner Holdings Pty Ltd Millane Pty Ltd
RDM Holdings Pty Limited Hexham Holdings Pty Limited Highfield Superannuation Pty Ltd
Total
-
Ord. fully paid shares
Quantity Held 172,278
-
Ord. fully paid shares
1,355,708
-
Ord. fully paid shares
5,566,300
-
Ord. fully paid shares
853,229
-
Ord. fully paid shares
141,361
-
Ord. fully paid shares
300,000
-
Ord. fully paid shares
387,209
8,776,085
Class
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Number acquired
21,390
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$33,155
No. of securities held after change
Robert Dobson Millner
Director Related Entity: TG Millner Holdings Pty Ltd JS Millner Holdings Pty Ltd Millane Pty Ltd
RDM Holdings Pty Limited Hexham Holdings Pty Limited Highfield Superannuation Pty Ltd
Total
-
Ord. fully paid shares
Quantity Held 175,000
-
Ord. fully paid shares
1,355,708
-
Ord. fully paid shares
5,566,300
-
Ord. fully paid shares
853,229
-
Ord. fully paid shares
150,785
-
Ord. fully paid shares
300,000
-
Ord. fully paid shares
396,453
8,797,475
Nature of change
Participation in DRP
