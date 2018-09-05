BKI Investment : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: BKI Investment Company Limited ABN: 23 106 719 868

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Robert Dobson Millner Date of last notice 15 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Director and/or holder of relevant interests in TG Millner Holdings Pty Ltd, JS Millner Holdings Pty Ltd, Millane Pty Ltd, RDM Holdings Pty Ltd, Hexham Holdings Pty Ltd and Highfield Superannuation Pty Ltd Date of change 29 August 2018 No. of securities held before change Robert Dobson Millner Director Related Entity: TG Millner Holdings Pty Ltd JS Millner Holdings Pty Ltd Millane Pty Ltd RDM Holdings Pty Limited Hexham Holdings Pty Limited Highfield Superannuation Pty Ltd Total Ord. fully paid shares Quantity Held 172,278

Ord. fully paid shares 1,355,708

Ord. fully paid shares 5,566,300

Ord. fully paid shares 853,229

Ord. fully paid shares 141,361

Ord. fully paid shares 300,000

Ord. fully paid shares 387,209 8,776,085 Class Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Number acquired 21,390

Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $33,155 No. of securities held after change Robert Dobson Millner Director Related Entity: TG Millner Holdings Pty Ltd JS Millner Holdings Pty Ltd Millane Pty Ltd RDM Holdings Pty Limited Hexham Holdings Pty Limited Highfield Superannuation Pty Ltd Total Ord. fully paid shares Quantity Held 175,000

Ord. fully paid shares 1,355,708

Ord. fully paid shares 5,566,300

Ord. fully paid shares 853,229

Ord. fully paid shares 150,785

Ord. fully paid shares 300,000

Ord. fully paid shares 396,453 8,797,475 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Participation in DRP

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

