BKI Investment : Dividend/Distribution – BKI

07/17/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BKI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday July 17, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.04700000

Ex Date

Friday August 9, 2019

Record Date

Monday August 12, 2019

Payment Date

Thursday August 29, 2019

DRP election date

Tuesday August 13, 2019 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

23106719868

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

BKI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday July 17, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.6 ASX +Security Code

BKI

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday August 12, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday August 9, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday August 29, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.04700000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component

information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.03700000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.03700000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per

+security

AUD 0.01000000

Notification of dividend / distribution

3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is franked

3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution

amount per +security

that is unfranked

AUD 0.01000000

0.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday August 13, 2019 17:00:00

0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Tuesday August 13, 2019

Monday August 19, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

Arithmetic average of the daily VWAP of all Shares sold in the ordinary course of trading during the five trading day period starting on (and including) the first business day after the record date and ending on (and including) the fifth business day after that record date, less any discount determined by the Board

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://bkilimited.com.au/dividend-reinvestment-plan/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BKI Investment Company Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:24:04 UTC
