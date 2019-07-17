BKI Investment : Dividend/Distribution – BKI

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
BKI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday July 17, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.04700000
Ex Date
Friday August 9, 2019
Record Date
Monday August 12, 2019
Payment Date
Thursday August 29, 2019
DRP election date
Tuesday August 13, 2019 17:00:00
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
23106719868
ABN
1.3
ASX issuer code
BKI
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday July 17, 2019
Notification of dividend / distribution
1.6 ASX +Security Code
BKI
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
Special
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Monday August 12, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Friday August 9, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday August 29, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.04700000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Yes
Full DRP
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component
information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.03700000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
dividend/distribution that is franked
credit (%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
AUD 0.03700000
0.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution
3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution
3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
AUD
3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per
+security
AUD 0.01000000
Notification of dividend / distribution
3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is franked
3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked
3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution
amount per +security
that is unfranked
AUD 0.01000000
|
0.0000 %
3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of
4A.3 DRP discount rate
election notices to share registry under DRP
Tuesday August 13, 2019 17:00:00
0.0000 %
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
End Date
Tuesday August 13, 2019
Monday August 19, 2019
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
Arithmetic average of the daily VWAP of all Shares sold in the ordinary course of trading during the five trading day period starting on (and including) the first business day after the record date and ending on (and including) the fifth business day after that record date, less any discount determined by the Board
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
AUD
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
No
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://bkilimited.com.au/dividend-reinvestment-plan/
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Notification of dividend / distribution
