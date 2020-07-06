Log in
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES : STAKES MOGOLD

07/06/2020

Mr. Richard Penn reports

BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC. ADDS MOGOLD TO QUEBEC MINERAL PROPERTIES

Black Tusk Resources Inc. has acquired the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Que. The property was acquired directly by Black Tusk through the Quebec online staking process.

The MoGold property is comprised of 21 claims totalling 1203.09 hectares. The claims are located west of Highway 397, 22 Km north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The new MoGold claims adjoin Black Tusk's previously staked PG Highway property located immediately to the east. The PG Highway adjoins claims that cover the Lynx and La Tour PGE mineral showings (see previous news releases).

The MoGold claims cover the historic Boily-Berube mineral showing. The Boily-Berube is described as being located on the western contact of the La Corne batholith. The showing consists of a massive vein of cherty quartz containing fine grains of pyrite, minor chalcopyrite and scattered flakes of molybdenite. The veins trend along the western contact of a quartz porphyry intrusion highly mineralized with very fine-grained pyrite. Excavating on the showing carried out in 1989 revealed a pegmatititic quartz vein containing 10 to 30% molybdenite, pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite and malachite. To date no precious metals have been associated with this showing.

The new claims cover 8 drill holes that were completed by Sullico Mines Ltd. in 1971-1972 and Falconbridge Inc. in 2004. A preliminary review of the drill hole summaries indicate intercepts containing pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite with significant assay values returned for copper, silver, and zinc. Two assessment reports filed with Energy and Natural Resources Quebec (GM28078 and GM62134) summarize the historic drilling. The earlier drill hole records show the geology as diorite, rhyolite and andesite within sedimentary rocks with samples showing elevated Cu, Zn, Ni, Pb and Ag. Gold was not shown to have been analyzed. The 2 drill holes completed by Falconbridge intercepted basalt, gabbro and diorite reporting elevated copper and zinc with few marginally significant gold results. Further compilation of historic work will be undertaken in the following weeks.

Black Tusk's geological consultants determine that the geology and mineralization as described in historic reports of drilling, and for the mineral showing, on the MoGold property may be conducive for the discovery of base and precious metals, and should be further explored.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Disclaimer

Black Tusk Resources Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:09 UTC
