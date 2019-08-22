BLACKLINE : BOOSTS EUROPEAN TEAM, HIRING RALPH WEISS AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF DACH REGION

Financial automation software provider deepens commitment to customers and key partners and strengthens regional presence and reach

Munich, Germany - 22 August, 2019 - BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) a leading provider of financial automation software solutions that enable Continuous Accounting, today announced the appointment of Ralph Weiss as vice president, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The newly created role demonstrates BlackLine's commitment to growing its DACH business through deepening relationships with customers and key partners in the region. Mr. Weiss will report into BlackLine's senior vice president of Global Sales, Mark Woodhams.

Bringing over 20 years of experience and regional insight to the BlackLine team, Mr. Weiss joins from leading SAP-centric data management platform provider Winshuttle. He previously spent over a decade as sales director for enterprise solutions at Adobe, where he was instrumental in building a joint go-to-market strategy with SAP, helping to convey a single voice to DACH customers.

BlackLine's cloud-based solutionshelp businesses streamline the financial close by replacing manual, error-prone accounting processes with a controlled, secure, end-to-end solution. Late last year, BlackLine announced it had extended its long-standing relationship with SAP, entering into a reseller agreement under which SAP now has the ability to resell BlackLine's market-leading solutions to businesses around the world as an 'SAP® Solution Extension' (commonly referred to as SOLEX).

Mr. Weiss comments: 'The credibility BlackLine has by being the only SAP SOLEX solution for the financial close process, in addition to my insights into the challenges faced by Finance and Accounting departments in the region, make this an extremely exciting opportunity for me. I am looking forward to helping BlackLine accelerate the transformation of Finance and Accounting in the region.'

Mr. Woodhams adds: 'Building on the successful signing of the SOLEX deal with SAP, we have big ambitions for DACH, as well as the rest of Europe. We are confident that the proven expertise and insights Ralph brings will see us and our partners achieve continued growth and success in the region.'

Though hundreds of companies already run BlackLine's award-winning solutions alongside SAP, BlackLine is ERP-agnostic, integrating with more than 30 different leading ERP systems, allowing BlackLine's rules automation engines and analytics to be applied to a wide variety of Finance and Accounting operational processes.

Globally, BlackLine works with customers to improve the financial close process, moving Finance and Accounting departments from the traditional monthly process to a near real-time view of a company's finances. Cloud-based software enables sophisticated automation and machine learning, empowering customers with crucial strategic insights into their business - more important than ever before in a highly competitive commercial environment.



BlackLine

(Nasdaq: BL) is a provider of

cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLineincreases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accountingmodel, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize F&A operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.