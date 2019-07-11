Log in
BLACKLINE : NAMED ‘ACCOUNTING AUTOMATION PLATFORM OF THE YEAR 2019'

07/11/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Cloud financial automation software leader recognized for excellence, innovation, customer testimonials

LOS ANGELES - July 11, 2019 - BlackLine,Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) Finance Controls and Automation Platform was named 'Accounting Automation Platform of the Year 2019' at this year's Corporate Excellence Awards. Hosted by Corporate Vision Magazine, the annual global awards program recognizes 'the very best in business - those that are succeeding in their endeavors, innovating, growing and improving.' The honorees are chosen by Corporate Vision's internal editorial team based on analysis of both qualitative and quantitative research conducted during the previous 12 months.

In particular, BlackLine was acknowledged for helping companies increase business efficiencies and improve accuracy in their financials and also for its extensive list of positive customer testimonials and product reviews.

Nearly 227,000 people across more than 2,700 companies presently use BlackLine's products and solutions to help increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance & Accounting operations.


BlackLine(Nasdaq: BL) is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize F&A operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.

More than 2,700 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

Disclaimer

Blackline Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 17:09:06 UTC
