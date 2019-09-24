Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BLINK CHARGING DEPLOYS ITS FIRST EV CHARGING STATIONS IN ISRAEL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:50am EDT

Installs Eight 43 Kwh Capable Ports, The Fastest AC Charging Available
Immediately Lowering Range Anxiety

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station products and networked EV charging services in the United States, has announced its first installation of EV charging stations in Israel.

The installation of four dual-port charging stations helps Israel with the development of its EV infrastructure and supports its goal of eliminating the sale of internal combustion engines by the year 2030. Each port on the Dual Blink EV charging stations deployed in Israel has a charging capacity of 43 kWh. The charging stations offer the fastest AC charging capabilities available , enabling them to accommodate future EV innovations and battery charging capabilities as the industry matures.

In the coming months, Blink plans to deploy more than 20 additional chargers at the facilities of Israel’s largest importer of vehicles. Blink will offer the importer’s customers home EV chargers along with Blink’s user membership, giving those customers immediate access to Blink EV charging stations all across Israel and around the world.

This deployment is the foundation of Blink’s commitment to help the citizens of Israel, and others around the world, to create a cleaner, greener transportation system and we are excited to be the company on the forefront of bringing EV charging infrastructure to Israel,” shared Marc Berger, Managing Director of Blink Charging Ltd.

Since its inception in 2009, Blink has been paving the way for the adoption of electric vehicles. Blink has become one of the leading providers of EV charging stations in the United States. This deployment is another step in Blink’s mission to slow the effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Ltd (Israel) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co., a leading owner and operator of EV charging stations in the United States with a growing presence in Europe, Asia, Israel, the Caribbean and South America. As a pioneer in the EV industry with a dedicated team having in-depth knowledge of the industry, Blink believes it is the preferred, trusted partner in EV charging station technology. The company is a driving force with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations deployed.

MEDIA CONTACT

publicrelations@blinkcharging.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aBQE WATER : Signs Contract for Second SART Plant in China
AQ
09:04aLONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aMarkforged Releases Inconel 625, the First Safe and Affordable Superalloy for 3D Printing
GL
09:04aA NEWLY PUBLISHED 451 RESEARCH STUDY : Significant Productivity Gains for the Connected Workforce being driven by adoption of Mobile First, Messaging First communications
GL
09:04aMadison Realty Capital Provides $76 Million in Financing for Mixed-Use Property at 85 Flatbush Avenue
GL
09:04aAP Intego Interns Selected as The Council Foundation Scholarship Recipients 
GL
09:04aLoyal Source Acquires Medical Staffing Agency SonoTemps
GL
09:04aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Plans Midwest Expansion
PR
09:04aHASBRO : Recognized As One of Working Mother's 100 Best Companies for 2019
BU
09:04aGENERATION Z TAKES FLIGHT : Youngest Travelers Say Spontaneity, Thrill-Seeking and Sustainability More Important than Luxury Hotels and Airplane Comfort
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : new LiDAR lasers allow autonomous vehicles to “see” farther and more e..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND TAKEDA ENTER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DISCOVER CLINICAL CANDIDATES ACROSS MULTIPLE ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group