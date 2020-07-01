Log in
BLJ Worldwide : Appoints Amy Rosen as President

07/01/2020 | 09:23am EDT

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLJ Worldwide, a boutique strategic consultancy specializing in public diplomacy, communications, and global affairs, announced the appointment of Amy Rosen as President of BLJ Worldwide. She will be based in the New York office.

Ms. Rosen will be responsible for overseeing the New York, Washington, D.C. and Doha offices while also providing clients with high-level strategic communications counsel and developing and leading media relations programs to meet client objectives. Reporting to Chairman and Founder, Peter Brown, Ms. Rosen is an active member of the senior leadership team, continuing to expand partnership relationships and garner new business around the globe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy Rosen to our team," said Peter Brown, Chairman and Founder of BLJ Worldwide. "This role needed someone capable to work directly with foreign governments and their leaders, advise Fortune 500 clients, as well as oversee our day to day offices while driving new business and expand our global footprint. We believe that Ms. Rosen will continue to elevate BLJ Worldwide's reputation as the top choice for strategic and diplomatic consulting."

Prior to joining BLJ Worldwide, Rosen was a Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, overseeing clients in both the corporate and consumer practice, and a leader in media relations and communications programs. She has over 25 years of experience as a specialist in corporate and crisis communications for both a variety of worldwide companies and global thought leaders seeking to increase their companies' value. 

Rosen joined Rubenstein Public Relations after serving as Executive Vice President at Indra Public Relations. Before joining Indra, she held senior public relations executive roles at Hill & Knowlton Strategies, Edelman Public Relations, Burson-Marsteller (BCW) and Sard Verbinnen & Co., as well as serving as a Global Communications Director at Starwood Hotels and Resorts. She began her career at the central office of publicity at The Smithsonian Institution.

"I am looking forward to offering my experience and insights to the already successful BLJ team of experts and offer high level strategic counsel that inspires and delivers results to existing and new client partnerships around the world," added Amy Rosen, President, BLJ Worldwide.

Amy holds a B.A. degree in history from the University of Georgia and is a board member of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation and a newly elected member of the BritishAmerican Business Council.

About BLJ Worldwide

BLJ is a boutique strategic consultancy specializing in public diplomacy, communications, and global affairs. Founded in 1997 by Peter Brown, we have garnered a reputation for building sophisticated, narrative-driven communications campaigns with high-impact results, making us the preferred choice for movers and shakers in politics, diplomacy, international business, and beyond. Backed by a powerful network of contacts and with offices in New York, Washington, and Doha, we are uniquely equipped to help our clients achieve their business objectives, enhance their reputations, and navigate the constantly evolving landscape of international policymakers and thought leadership. For additional information please visit www.bljworldwide.com

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: BLJ Worldwide: us@bljworldwide.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blj-worldwide-appoints-amy-rosen-as-president-301086762.html

SOURCE BLJ Worldwide


© PRNewswire 2020
