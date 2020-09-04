Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLM Bureau of Land Management : Adopt a 4-H trained wild horse yearling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Idaho Falls, Idaho- The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District will host a 4-H trained wild horse in-hand trail challenge and adoption at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds in Idaho Falls on Sept. 12. Beginning at 10 a.m., 4-H'ers will present their wild horses from the Challis Wild Horse Herd Management Area in a trail challenge.

The challenge showcases the training that 4-H members have been giving these young charges since early June. Horses will be led over and through obstacles, loaded into a horse trailer, and will have their feet handled. The animals will then be available for adoption through a competitive bid process, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

There are seven different eastern Idaho 4-H Clubs participating in the challenge: Bits & Boots (Lemhi County), Clark County Wranglers (Clark County), Country Kids (Bonneville County), Mustang Wranglers (Oneida County), Rockin' 4-H (Jefferson County), Silver Spurs (Jefferson County) and Trail Dusters (Bingham County).

If you are interested in adopting a 4-H trained wild horse yearling, please complete an application located here: https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/4710-010.pdf and email it to Challis Wild Horse Specialist Kevin Lloyd at klloyd@blm.gov or Rangeland Management Specialist Juley Hankins-Smith at jhsmith@blm.gov .

Information about these horses is available here: https://www.blm.gov/blog/2020-09-03/adopt-4-h-trained-wild-horse-september-12-2020.

For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 19:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24pPelosi Misses Appointment for Taxpayer Haircut
DJ
04:23pSoftBank option purchases raise eyebrows as Wall Street backtracks
RE
04:22pStocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:21pCOVID SCIENCE-Smoking tied to COVID-19 risk; oxygen meter may help home patients
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:12pDollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
04:10pDollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
04:07pS&p posts weekly loss after five consecutive weeks of gains
RE
04:04pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Reopens Comment Period for U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program Interim Final Rule
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
4NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED : NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT bo..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group