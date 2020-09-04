BLM Bureau of Land Management : Adopt a 4-H trained wild horse yearling

Idaho Falls, Idaho- The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District will host a 4-H trained wild horse in-hand trail challenge and adoption at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds in Idaho Falls on Sept. 12. Beginning at 10 a.m., 4-H'ers will present their wild horses from the Challis Wild Horse Herd Management Area in a trail challenge.
The challenge showcases the training that 4-H members have been giving these young charges since early June. Horses will be led over and through obstacles, loaded into a horse trailer, and will have their feet handled. The animals will then be available for adoption through a competitive bid process, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
There are seven different eastern Idaho 4-H Clubs participating in the challenge: Bits & Boots (Lemhi County), Clark County Wranglers (Clark County), Country Kids (Bonneville County), Mustang Wranglers (Oneida County), Rockin' 4-H (Jefferson County), Silver Spurs (Jefferson County) and Trail Dusters (Bingham County).
If you are interested in adopting a 4-H trained wild horse yearling, please complete an application located here: https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/4710-010.pdf and email it to Challis Wild Horse Specialist Kevin Lloyd at klloyd@blm.gov or Rangeland Management Specialist Juley Hankins-Smith at jhsmith@blm.gov .
Information about these horses is available here: https://www.blm.gov/blog/2020-09-03/adopt-4-h-trained-wild-horse-september-12-2020.
For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.
