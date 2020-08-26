Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLM Bureau of Land Management : Adopt a 4-H trained wild horse yearling via text or call-in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

Boise, Idaho- The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise District will host a call-in 4-H trained wild horse adoption on Aug. 30 from 1-2 p.m., accepting bids via phone or text. There are seven wild horse yearlings, born in the Bruneau Off-Range Wild Horse Corrals, that will be available.

Prior to the adoption, the 4-H Clubs will showcase the training of their wild horses during an in-hand trail challenge from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. mountain time. Those interested will be able to watch the trail challenge via Facebook Live on the University of Idaho 4-H and BLM Wild Horse Training Program Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/4HBlmWildHorseProject/

There are six different 4-H Clubs participating in this adoption: Boots and Bullseyes (Ada County), Desperados (Ada and Canyon Counties), Moscow Mustangs (Latah County), Oasis (Elmore County), Snake River Livestock (Owyhee County) and Vallivue (Canyon County). The 4-H members have been working with these young charges since early July, teaching the horses to lead, load into a horse trailer and pick up their feet. The animals were originally to be offered for adoption during the Western Idaho Fair, which has since been canceled.

If you are interested in adopting a 4-H trained wild horse yearling, please complete an application located here: https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/4710-010.pdf and email it to Boise District Wild Horse Specialist Raul Trevino at rtrevino@blm.gov or Boise District Wrangler Ruby Kyle at rkyle@blm.gov.

Information about each of these horses will be available on the BLM Idaho website https://www.blm.gov/blog/2020-08-25/adopt-4-h-trained-wild-horse-august-30-2020 and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BLMIdaho - be sure to follow along to learn more about these horses.

Bids will be accepted Aug. 30 via phone or text to 208-830-4522 or 208-473-9868 from 1-2 p.m. Once adopted, these horses will be available for pickup by appointment later that afternoon at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals; call 208-830-4522.

For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 18:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pPESA PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT & SERVICES ASSOCIATION : Members Invited to Networking Sessions with U.S. Foreign Service Officers
PU
02:49pCDC Estimates About 17 To 20 Million Healthcre Personnel Would Need A COVID-19 Vaccine - CDC's ACIP Meeting
RE
02:47pArgentina formally initiates talks with IMF for a new program
RE
02:44pFacebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies
RE
02:41pU.S. offshore oil output cut 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row
RE
02:41pEnergy companies have evacuated 310 facilities in u.s. gulf of mexico as hurricane laura races through
RE
02:41pHurricane cuts u.s. gulf of mexico oil production by 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row -u.s. regulator
RE
02:39pU.S. doctors group calls for transparency in COVID-19 vaccine development
RE
02:37pC$ rises to fresh seven-month high as risk sentiment improves
RE
02:34pMexican Economy Hit by Record Contraction in Second Quarter -- 1st Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group