BLM Bureau of Land Management : Adopt a 4-H trained wild horse yearling via text or call-in

Boise, Idaho- The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise District will host a call-in 4-H trained wild horse adoption on Aug. 30 from 1-2 p.m., accepting bids via phone or text. There are seven wild horse yearlings, born in the Bruneau Off-Range Wild Horse Corrals, that will be available.

Prior to the adoption, the 4-H Clubs will showcase the training of their wild horses during an in-hand trail challenge from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. mountain time. Those interested will be able to watch the trail challenge via Facebook Live on the University of Idaho 4-H and BLM Wild Horse Training Program Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/4HBlmWildHorseProject/

There are six different 4-H Clubs participating in this adoption: Boots and Bullseyes (Ada County), Desperados (Ada and Canyon Counties), Moscow Mustangs (Latah County), Oasis (Elmore County), Snake River Livestock (Owyhee County) and Vallivue (Canyon County). The 4-H members have been working with these young charges since early July, teaching the horses to lead, load into a horse trailer and pick up their feet. The animals were originally to be offered for adoption during the Western Idaho Fair, which has since been canceled.

If you are interested in adopting a 4-H trained wild horse yearling, please complete an application located here: https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/4710-010.pdf and email it to Boise District Wild Horse Specialist Raul Trevino at rtrevino@blm.gov or Boise District Wrangler Ruby Kyle at rkyle@blm.gov.

Information about each of these horses will be available on the BLM Idaho website https://www.blm.gov/blog/2020-08-25/adopt-4-h-trained-wild-horse-august-30-2020 and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BLMIdaho - be sure to follow along to learn more about these horses.

Bids will be accepted Aug. 30 via phone or text to 208-830-4522 or 208-473-9868 from 1-2 p.m. Once adopted, these horses will be available for pickup by appointment later that afternoon at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals; call 208-830-4522.

For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.