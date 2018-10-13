Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLM Bureau of Land Management : Bring home your very own saddle-trained or halter-started wild horse from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 02:23am CEST

RENO, Nev. - On Saturday, October 20, the Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections - Silver State Industries are hosting a saddle-trained and halter-started wild horse adoption at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City, Nevada. Public viewing begins at 9 a.m. and a competitive-bid adoption event, conducted by an auctioneer, follows at 10 a.m. The starting bid for all the animals offered is $150.

Up to 15 saddle-trained and two halter-started wild horses from herd management areas on BLM administered public lands will be offered for adoption. A catalog of the BLM wild horses and burros offered for this adoption and additional information is posted on-line at https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy; in addition, videos of the animals offered are posted on the BLM Nevada YouTube site at https://bit.ly/2CcSJrl.

The animals offered at the adoption event are trained at the NNCC by inmates in the Nevada Department of Corrections program and receive at least 120 days of training. The once-wild horses and burros range in age from 2 to 8 years old and vary in weight and color.

Directions to NNCC:

  • From Minden: Take U.S. 395 North (Carson Street). Turn right on Snyder Avenue (NV State Route 518) and head east for 1.5 miles. Turn right (south) at the NNCC sign and look for directional signs at the far south end of the facility.
  • From Reno: Take I-580 South to Carson Street and turn North (right). Turn right on Snyder Avenue (NV State Route 518) and head east for 1.5 miles. Turn right (south) at the NNCC sign and look for directional signs at the far south end of the facility.

Potential adopters are asked to enter the NNCC from the north side and watch for signs and event personnel at the extreme south end of the facility directing event participants to the horse corrals and parking.

NNCC rules prohibit the public from wearing any blue clothing at the auction. In addition, the public is prohibited to use cell phones, cameras, recording devices or any form of tobacco, while on the premises.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 00:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aChina's central bank says market to play decisive role in yuan exchange rate
RE
04:08aNew communication sector's shine could soon wear off
RE
03:56aU.S. Edges Toward New Cold-War Era With China -2-
DJ
03:56aU.S. Edges Toward New Cold-War Era With China
DJ
02:57aTRINIDAD AND TOBAGO SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMIS : Draft Amended AML/CFT Guidelines for Public Consultation
PU
02:27aU.S. weapons makers rattled over Saudi Arabia deals
RE
02:23aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Bring home your very own saddle-trained or halter-started wild horse from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center
PU
01:50aCloudvirga Selected to Demo Mobile POS at MBA Annual Conference and Expo in Washington, DC
SE
01:43aUN UNITED NATIONS : Western Sahara Represented by ‘Shadow Republic’, Says Petitioner as Fourth Committee Continues Decolonization Discussion
PU
01:09aEXCLUSIVE : Key EU lawmaker's plan to rein in online marketplaces a threat to Amazon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
2FAT BRANDS INC : Rosen Law Reminds FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action ..
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Tech Executives Spar Over Homeless Measure
4AHF Applauds Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) for Letter Asking U.S. Surgeon General to Take ‘Immediate Actio..
5PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Co..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.