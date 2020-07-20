Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : Bureau of Land Management-Nevada seeks comments on parcels offered in December oil and gas lease sale

07/20/2020

ELY, Nevada - In keeping with the Trump Administration's priority of responsibly developing our natural resources and encouraging economic prosperity, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) proposes to offer nine parcels, totaling approximately 14,086 acres, in its December 8, 2020, oil and gas lease sale. The parcels are in Nye County, Nevada. The 30-day comment period on the lease sale environmental assessment (EA) ends August 19.

Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury and state budgets, and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities. Forty-eight percent of lease sale revenue goes to the state while the rest goes to the U.S. Treasury. The state also receives half of the revenue from royalties if oil and gas are developed on the lease.

The act of leasing does not authorize any development or use of the surface of leased lands without further application by the operator and approval by the BLM. An additional environmental review will take place at the Application for Permit to Drill stage, where site specific Conditions of Approval will be placed on the permit in addition to the lease stipulations.

Public Comments

To ensure that comments apply to the parcels actually proposed for a lease sale, the BLM encourages the public to submit comments during the official public comment period (as initiated with the release of the EA here). The BLM does not analyze comments that are not specific to parcels identified in the EA because they are outside the scope of the proposed action.

Public comments on the environmental documents must be submitted in writing to the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301 or faxed to Concetta Brown at (775) 289-1910. The environmental documents, lists, and maps of the parcels and attached stipulations are online at https://go.usa.gov/xfBeF.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your public scoping comment, you should be aware that your entire comment - including your personal identifying information - may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact BLM Planning and Environmental Coordinator Concetta Brown at (775) 289-1800.

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
