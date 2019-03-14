BLM Bureau of Land Management : Eastern States makes available Federal coal resources in Jefferson County, Alabama

WASHINGTON-Karen Mouritsen, Bureau of Land Management-Eastern States (BLM-ES) Director, signed on March 7, 2019, a coal lease awarded to the Best Coal, Inc. The federal tract was offered for sale in response to a Lease-by-Application submitted by Best Coal, Inc., Jasper, Alabama, and was held November 29, 2018, at the BLM Southeastern States District Office, Flowood, Mississippi. This action demonstrates BLM-ES commitment to develop coal on public lands responsibly, bringing jobs to local communities while furthering the Administration's goals to promote economic growth and energy independence.

This lease is adjacent to the Narly mine known to include 300,000 tons of privately-owned coal, and is estimated to contain 469,000 tons of recoverable high-volatile bituminous coal. Best Coal, Inc. bid $405,450, which is $2,518.32 per acre (or $0.865 per recoverable ton). It is estimated that this sale will extend the life of the existing mine by six years. Spending during those same years will include Best Coal operational expenditures of approximately $15,000,000 per year, including the salaries for 50 mine workers.

The lease was signed 30 days after the date of sale to allow time for a Department of Justice anti-trust review of the bidder's coal holdings, standard for the sale of federal coal resources. The nearly 161-acre tract of federal minerals is located on Glovers Bend Road, Jefferson County, and was analyzed in an Environmental Assessment before being offered for lease. The public was invited to participate in all aspects of this environmental analysis, before the Decision Record authorizing this action was signed August. 30, 2018.

This leasing action is consistent with Executive Order 13783, 'Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth;' and Secretarial Order 3349, 'American Energy Independence.' Energy produced in the United States benefits national security, national and local economies, and job creation.