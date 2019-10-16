Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : Ely District seeks public comment on Exploration Oil Well Preliminary EA

10/16/2019 | 07:44pm EDT

ELY, Nev. - The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Bristlecone Field Office is soliciting public review and comment on the Western Oil Exploration APD Scott Federal #25-1 Oil Well Preliminary Environmental Assessment (EA). The 30-day public comment period concludes Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

The site-specific EA analyzes potential impacts that could result from a Western Oil Exploration Company proposal to drill an exploration oil well on a valid existing lease on public lands in Newark Valley, about 40 miles west of Ely, Nev.

The Western Oil Exploration APD Scott Federal #25-1 Oil Well Preliminary EA is available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xVuFs.

Interested individuals should address all written comments to the Bristlecone Field Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301 Attn: Stacy Holt or fax them to Holt at (775) 289-1910. Submit comments electronically at slholt@blm.gov. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment - including your personal identifying information - may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact Stacy Holt, BLM Bristlecone Field Office environmental protection specialist, at (775) 289-1800.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 23:43:05 UTC
