Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLM Bureau of Land Management : Enter your wild horse in Wyoming Mustang Days competition!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 01:00am CEST

CASPER, Wyo. - The Bureau of Land Management encourages past adopters and owners of wild horses to enter the 9th annual wild horse competition at Wyoming Mustang Days, Aug. 18, at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.

Halter-started wild horses will be available for viewing and adoption at the BLM booth at the Wyoming State Fair, Aug. 15-17. All bids close on Friday, August 17 at 5 p.m. Adoptions are a key component of the BLM's mission to humanely manage sustainable wild horse populations.

Youth and adults may enter halter, lead line, riding, team sorting, western cow handling and English Hunter/Jumper and English Pleasure events. There will also be a green horse challenge class and adult and youth free style events. The classes will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, check the event brochure: https://go.usa.gov/xUHDX

Or contact BLM Wild Horse Specialist June Wendlandt (307) 690 - 9069.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 22:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aTrump Threatens Tariffs on Canadian-Made Cars
DJ
03:29aU.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks drag on as autos sticking points emerge
RE
03:24aErdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
RE
03:22aTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03:19aErdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
RE
03:02aLawsuits accuse Tesla's Musk of fraud over tweets, going-private proposal
RE
03:00aPERSEVERANCE THEATRE : welcomes new managing director Joshua Midgett
PU
02:50aBEN R LUJAN : Luján Sends Bi-Partisan Letter Calling for House Hearing on the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act
PU
02:44aTrump Threatens Tariffs on Canadian-Made Cars
DJ
02:15aThank you to Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
3Trump says progress made toward trade deal with Mexico, but warns Canada
4Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Two influential ex-ministers of Lula and Ro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.