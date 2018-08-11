BLM Bureau of Land Management : Enter your wild horse in Wyoming Mustang Days competition!

CASPER, Wyo. - The Bureau of Land Management encourages past adopters and owners of wild horses to enter the 9th annual wild horse competition at Wyoming Mustang Days, Aug. 18, at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.

Halter-started wild horses will be available for viewing and adoption at the BLM booth at the Wyoming State Fair, Aug. 15-17. All bids close on Friday, August 17 at 5 p.m. Adoptions are a key component of the BLM's mission to humanely manage sustainable wild horse populations.

Youth and adults may enter halter, lead line, riding, team sorting, western cow handling and English Hunter/Jumper and English Pleasure events. There will also be a green horse challenge class and adult and youth free style events. The classes will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, check the event brochure: https://go.usa.gov/xUHDX

Or contact BLM Wild Horse Specialist June Wendlandt (307) 690 - 9069.