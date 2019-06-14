Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : Fire Prevention Order issued for BLM lands in northwestern Utah

06/14/2019

West Valley City, Utah-The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) West Desert District has issued a fire prevention order that addresses year-round and seasonal fire restrictions. These restrictions apply to BLM-managed lands in Box Elder, Cache, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Rich, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, and Weber Counties.

'The BLM reminds the public that wildland fire dangers exist, regardless of the wet spring this year in parts of Utah,' said Justin Kincaid, Fire Management Officer for the BLM West Desert District. 'Grass crops have significantly increased and have the potential to burn hot and fast if they dry out later this summer.'

The year-round restrictions include: fireworks, exploding targets, tracer and incendiary (tracer) ammunition, sky lanterns or similar devices, and operating off-highway vehicles without spark arresters. From June 15 through September 30, the use of steel-core, steel-jacketed, or steel-tipped ammunition are prohibited.

When target shooting, be aware that ammunition packaging may not indicate the presence of steel in the bullet. The public can test the bullet with a strong magnet to determine whether the bullet contains steel.

The prevention order is posted to blm.gov, utahfireinfo.gov, and on signs where BLM-managed lands are accessed in the 12 counties affected. The public is reminded to use caution and be prepared to prevent wildfires when visiting public lands. The BLM recommends keeping water, a shovel, and a fire extinguisher handy during the dry summer months.

For more details on the prevention order, contact the Jhen Williams at 801-977-4300. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (DD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 22:13:05 UTC
