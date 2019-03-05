BLM Bureau of Land Management : Free 2019 BLM Nevada calendars now available

The 2019 BLM Nevada and TravelNevada free calendar is now available for pick up at local BLM offices during regular business hours, Mon-Fri from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for the Nevada State Office in Reno, where business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The images used for the calendar were chosen from nearly 150 photos submitted as part of a photo contest open to the public. The calendars showcase the beauty and diversity of Nevada's public lands. To see all of the submitted photos go to our BLM Nevada Flickr album.

Quantities are limited. Calendars are restricted to one per person. For more information, contact Rita Henderson, Nevada Social Media Lead at the BLM Nevada State Office, at (775) 861-6471 or email at ritahenderson@blm.gov.

The calendars can be picked up at one of the following BLM Nevada offices:

Nevada State Office

1340 Financial Blvd. Reno, NV 89502

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Fri

Battle Mountain District Office

50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Caliente Field Office

US Hwy 93 Bldg #1, Caliente, NV 89008

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

California Trail Interpretive Center

Interstate 80, Exit 292 - 8 miles west of Elko, NV

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed-Sun

Carson City District Office

5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Elko District Office

3900 E. Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801

Hours: 7:45 am to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Ely District Office

702 North Industrial Way, HC 33, Ely, NV 89301

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center

1000 Scenic Loop Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89161

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Southern Nevada District Office

4701 North Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Tonopah Field Office

1553 South Main Street, Tonopah, NV 89049

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

TravelNevada

401 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701

Winnemucca District Office

5100 East Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri