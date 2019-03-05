BLM Bureau of Land Management : Free 2019 BLM Nevada calendars now available

The 2019 BLM Nevada and TravelNevada free calendar is now available for pick up at local BLM offices during regular business hours, Mon-Fri from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for the Nevada State Office in Reno, where business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The images used for the calendar were chosen from nearly 150 photos submitted as part of a photo contest open to the public. The calendars showcase the beauty and diversity of Nevada's public lands. To see all of the submitted photos go to our BLM Nevada Flickr album.
Quantities are limited. Calendars are restricted to one per person. For more information, contact Rita Henderson, Nevada Social Media Lead at the BLM Nevada State Office, at (775) 861-6471 or email at ritahenderson@blm.gov.
The calendars can be picked up at one of the following BLM Nevada offices:
Nevada State Office
1340 Financial Blvd. Reno, NV 89502
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Fri
Battle Mountain District Office
50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
Caliente Field Office
US Hwy 93 Bldg #1, Caliente, NV 89008
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
California Trail Interpretive Center
Interstate 80, Exit 292 - 8 miles west of Elko, NV
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed-Sun
Carson City District Office
5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
Elko District Office
3900 E. Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801
Hours: 7:45 am to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
Ely District Office
702 North Industrial Way, HC 33, Ely, NV 89301
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center
1000 Scenic Loop Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89161
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Southern Nevada District Office
4701 North Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
Tonopah Field Office
1553 South Main Street, Tonopah, NV 89049
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
TravelNevada
401 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701
Winnemucca District Office
5100 East Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri