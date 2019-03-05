Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : Free 2019 BLM Nevada calendars now available

03/05/2019 | 10:00pm EST

The 2019 BLM Nevada and TravelNevada free calendar is now available for pick up at local BLM offices during regular business hours, Mon-Fri from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for the Nevada State Office in Reno, where business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The images used for the calendar were chosen from nearly 150 photos submitted as part of a photo contest open to the public. The calendars showcase the beauty and diversity of Nevada's public lands. To see all of the submitted photos go to our BLM Nevada Flickr album.

Quantities are limited. Calendars are restricted to one per person. For more information, contact Rita Henderson, Nevada Social Media Lead at the BLM Nevada State Office, at (775) 861-6471 or email at ritahenderson@blm.gov.

The calendars can be picked up at one of the following BLM Nevada offices:

Nevada State Office
1340 Financial Blvd. Reno, NV 89502
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Fri

Battle Mountain District Office
50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Caliente Field Office
US Hwy 93 Bldg #1, Caliente, NV 89008
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

California Trail Interpretive Center
Interstate 80, Exit 292 - 8 miles west of Elko, NV
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed-Sun

Carson City District Office
5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Elko District Office
3900 E. Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801
Hours: 7:45 am to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Ely District Office
702 North Industrial Way, HC 33, Ely, NV 89301
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center
1000 Scenic Loop Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89161
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Southern Nevada District Office
4701 North Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Tonopah Field Office
1553 South Main Street, Tonopah, NV 89049
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

TravelNevada
401 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701

Winnemucca District Office
5100 East Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 02:59:03 UTC
