BLM Bureau of Land Management : Mustang Days wild horse show and adoption a success

DOUGLAS, Wyo. - In the spirit of shared conservation stewardship, and in keeping with our commitment to sustain healthy wild horse populations on healthy public lands, the Bureau of Land Management hosted the annual Wyoming Mustang Days wild horse competition and adoption last weekend at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas. The events, which included a competition among 18 contestants and adoption that found homes for 12 gentled wild horses and two gentled burros, were considered a huge success. The high bid was $400 for a yearling gray colt named Timmy from Salt Wells Creek HMA.

Saturday was the Wyoming Mustang Days all Mustang Horse Show, which was sponsored and organized by the Wyoming Mustang Association. The Wyoming Mustang Association is a brand new organization geared towards bringing together adopters and enthusiasts of BLM mustangs and burros in the great state of Wyoming! There were 18 exhibitors entered in the Wyoming Mustang Days Show this year competing in: showmanship, English and Western pleasure, team sorting, barrel racing, pole bending and freestyle.

Mustang Days winners include:

Freestyle Champion: Lynn Huckaby and Rachel

Spirit of the Mustang Youth Award: Mikala Hall

Premier Mustang Exhibitor: Justin Gerstner

Green Horse Champion: Victoria Hall and Raya

Green Horse Reserve: Clara Phillips and Peach

Senior Youth Champion: Mikala Hall and Ryanne

Senior Youth Reserve: Clara Phillips and Jeri

Novice Champion: Shannon Pflueger and Ginger

Novice Reserve: Justin Gerstner and Tug

Adult Champion: Diane Steele and Chopo

Adult Reserve: Stephanie Blackshire and Eve

This was also the final stage in a new Tri-State Competition, which is a multi-state wild horse show sponsored by BLM Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Utah and Colorado hosted the first two events. These shows gave competitors the chance to travel to different states and show the capabilities of their adopted wild horses, which are comparable to domestic-raised horses. The contestants' commitment to attend all three shows and earn points took dedication and a considerable amount of time. By doing so, they helped to raise the awareness that mustangs are very trainable and deserve a spot in the horse show world.

Tri-State Winners:

Junior Youth Champion: Carlee Christensen and Annie

Junior Youth Reserve: Brooklin Reid and Apache Sky

Senior Youth Champion: Sarah Phillips and WFT Got a Secret

Senior Youth Reserve: Mikala Hall and Ryanne

Novice Champion: Amanda Mills and Ranger

Novice Reserve: Justin Gerstner and Tug

Adult Champion: Diane Steele and Chopo

Adult Reserve: Lynn Huckaby and Rachel