BLM Bureau of Land Management : Mustang Days wild horse show and adoption a success

08/24/2018 | 09:57pm CEST

DOUGLAS, Wyo. - In the spirit of shared conservation stewardship, and in keeping with our commitment to sustain healthy wild horse populations on healthy public lands, the Bureau of Land Management hosted the annual Wyoming Mustang Days wild horse competition and adoption last weekend at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas. The events, which included a competition among 18 contestants and adoption that found homes for 12 gentled wild horses and two gentled burros, were considered a huge success. The high bid was $400 for a yearling gray colt named Timmy from Salt Wells Creek HMA.

Saturday was the Wyoming Mustang Days all Mustang Horse Show, which was sponsored and organized by the Wyoming Mustang Association. The Wyoming Mustang Association is a brand new organization geared towards bringing together adopters and enthusiasts of BLM mustangs and burros in the great state of Wyoming! There were 18 exhibitors entered in the Wyoming Mustang Days Show this year competing in: showmanship, English and Western pleasure, team sorting, barrel racing, pole bending and freestyle.

Mustang Days winners include:

Freestyle Champion: Lynn Huckaby and Rachel
Spirit of the Mustang Youth Award: Mikala Hall
Premier Mustang Exhibitor: Justin Gerstner

Green Horse Champion: Victoria Hall and Raya
Green Horse Reserve: Clara Phillips and Peach
Senior Youth Champion: Mikala Hall and Ryanne
Senior Youth Reserve: Clara Phillips and Jeri
Novice Champion: Shannon Pflueger and Ginger
Novice Reserve: Justin Gerstner and Tug
Adult Champion: Diane Steele and Chopo
Adult Reserve: Stephanie Blackshire and Eve

This was also the final stage in a new Tri-State Competition, which is a multi-state wild horse show sponsored by BLM Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Utah and Colorado hosted the first two events. These shows gave competitors the chance to travel to different states and show the capabilities of their adopted wild horses, which are comparable to domestic-raised horses. The contestants' commitment to attend all three shows and earn points took dedication and a considerable amount of time. By doing so, they helped to raise the awareness that mustangs are very trainable and deserve a spot in the horse show world.

Tri-State Winners:

Junior Youth Champion: Carlee Christensen and Annie
Junior Youth Reserve: Brooklin Reid and Apache Sky
Senior Youth Champion: Sarah Phillips and WFT Got a Secret
Senior Youth Reserve: Mikala Hall and Ryanne
Novice Champion: Amanda Mills and Ranger
Novice Reserve: Justin Gerstner and Tug
Adult Champion: Diane Steele and Chopo
Adult Reserve: Lynn Huckaby and Rachel

If you missed Wyoming Mustang Days, but would still like to adopt a mustang, an adoption event will be held at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton on Sept 7-8, 2018. For more information about future wild horse adoption opportunities, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/adoption-events

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 19:56:02 UTC
