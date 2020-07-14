Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : Online Wild Horse Adoption Event to Feature 19 Horses from Southeast Oregon

07/14/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

BURNS, Ore. - The Bureau of Land Management will hold an online wild horse and burro adoption event July 14-21, 2020, featuring 19 horses from southeast Oregon.

The adoption will be coordinated through the agency's wild horse and burro adoption and sales website at https://on.doi.gov/2fSrzJi. Interested parties should first visit this website to learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting or purchasing a wild horse or burro. Animal bids start at $25.

During this event, 19 horses from southeast Oregon will be available for adoption, along with many others from Bureau of Land Management mustang holding facilities in the west. The Oregon horses for this adoption range from 6 to 21 years old and come from the Stinkingwater, Beatys Butte, and Warm Springs herd management areas. Video clips of available horses from southeast Oregon are available now on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/fTv1xkR1UsA.

All of the Oregon horses in this event are also eligible for the Adoption Incentive Program, which gives $1,000 to qualified applicants who adopt an untrained animal. Several horses are also available for direct purchase through the BLM's Sale Authority Program.

Horses adopted or purchased during the July Online Corral event will be available for pick-up from numerous locations across the country, including Oregon, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Illinois.

In 2018, the BLM released its new 'Online Corral' system - an internet-based auction site geared toward increasing the number of wild horses and burros placed into private care each year. The website features a modern, streamlined interface, new filtering features, and an interactive web map. Users submit and track the status of their applications directly through the website. Approved applicants can browse available animals and participate in the competitive bid event.

All horse enthusiasts are encouraged to consider becoming adopters so these wild horses can be placed in good, safe homes. With their stamina, hardiness, and quick intelligence, Oregon's wild horses make excellent partners for any discipline.

See all the individual animal profiles and sign up to adopt today: https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/Animals

If you have any technical questions about the upcoming online event, call 1-800-370-3936 or email blm_es_inet_adoption@blm.gov. You can also contact Oregon's Wild Horse Corral Facility at 541-573-2749.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 17:35:01 UTC
