BLM Bureau of Land Management : Opens Application Period for Natural Gas Flow Conditioning Devices

WASHINGTON ­- In keeping with the Administration's priority of promoting strong energy development unhindered by duplicative steps and reviews, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced it will begin accepting applications from the oil and gas industry for agency review of flow conditioner devices, which are used to help obtain reliable natural gas measurements. This review process will streamline approval for required equipment and processes operators must install, operate and maintain in compliance with current BLM requirements.

The BLM will conduct these reviews through its Production Measurement Team, or PMT, an internal advisory body that examines measurement technology, equipment, and processes to determine whether they comply with current standards for measuring oil and gas production. These reviews help to streamline energy development by ensuring that once the BLM approves a new device or method through the PMT's review process, the device or process is approved for use on all federal and Indian oil and gas leases regulated by the BLM

'It makes sense to have one-time approval for a device or process that everyone can use,' said William Perry Pendley, BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs. 'This is in line with the Administration's desire to have smart regulation that is easy to understand and implement. The BLM is supporting this priority by finding efficiencies at the most detailed levels of energy production, such as with these devices.'

Flow conditioners support accurate measurements of the volume of gas flowing through a pipe. When installed, a flow conditioner can lessen the effects of upstream disturbances and greatly reduce the amount of upstream pipe needed to develop the flow profile of the gas before it reaches a flow meter, which takes the actual measurement. This ensures accurate volumetric readings for use in the calculation of royalties owed to the American people for the extraction of this valuable resource.

The BLM will begin accepting applications from oil and gas operators and equipment manufacturers for natural gas flow conditioning devices beginning October 16, 2019. Application requirements are posted on https://www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas/operations-and-production/production-measurement-team.

The BLM website will have a list of devices for which the agency has received applications. The BLM will then post a list of approved devices and any applicable conditions of approval.

The PMT will only accept applications for flow conditioning devices under 43 CFR 3175. The PMT is not accepting applications for other equipment at this time. The BLM will publish press releases for other equipment categories at future dates.

Under this announcement, flow conditioners must be tested pursuant to the requirements in 43 CFR § 3175.46 - Isolating Flow Conditioners. As part of the review process, applicants must submit all associated test data to the BLM. Applications for gas flow conditioners will be accepted through October 16, 2020.

Operators may send questions about this process or requests for clarification directly to PMT@blm.gov. The email address is not for media inquiries.

The BLM has a responsibility to ensure accurate measurement and accounting of oil and gas production from federal and Indian minerals. To aid in accomplishing this task, the BLM formed the PMT, which acts as a central advisory body for reviewing measurement technology, equipment, and processes for approval recommendation.

This process supports Secretarial Order 3354, which in part calls for improvements to the BLM's onshore oil and gas leasing program by identifying steps to enhance exploration and development of Federal onshore oil and gas resources.