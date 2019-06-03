Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLM Bureau of Land Management : Wyoming finalizes environmental assessment on Wright Area coal leasing decisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

CASPER, Wyo. - The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming's High Plains District Office today released a final environmental assessment for coal leasing in the Wright Area of Campbell County, Wyo., in the Powder River Basin.

The BLM prepared this EA in response to a 2017 District Court order, which directed the BLM to revise and clarify its original analysis of coal leasing in the Wright Area. The BLM initially prepared an environmental impact statement and authorized leasing on four Wright Area tracts in 2012. Three of those tracts have since been leased and are currently being mined.

The District Court determined that the BLM's previous analysis did not properly demonstrate how leasing could affect energy markets and greenhouse gas emissions. This EA resolves those court-identified deficiencies and augments the BLM's previous decision by expanding its discussion of emissions from coal production and combustion and analyzing how leasing the tracts could affect coal prices and coal's share in the energy market.

Wyoming's Powder River Basin supplies about 40 percent of all U.S. coal, supporting energy infrastructure and providing revenue and employment for local communities. As part of its mission to support responsible domestic energy development in balance with other important uses of public lands, the BLM ensures that all federal coal lease applications are analyzed in accordance with federal regulations.

The final Wright Area EA and supporting documents are available online at https://go.usa.gov/xntFJ.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 22:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56pMexico draws red line on asylum before talks on Trump's tariff threat
RE
07:44pMCGA MISSOURI CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Missouri Corn Farmers Applaud Passage Of Disaster Aid
PU
07:34pNCC : Disaster Relief Package Is Vital
PU
07:20pUSTR, Treasury say China pursuing 'blame game' on trade negotiations
RE
07:15pUK shoppers slash spending in May - BRC
RE
07:09pIrish consumer sentiment steadies, Brexit still weighs
RE
06:55pMexican economy minister says impact of tariffs would hit all 50 U.S. states
RE
06:43pWILBUR ROSS : U.S.'s Ross says he told counterpart Mexico must do more in immigration
RE
06:39pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Wyoming finalizes environmental assessment on Wright Area coal leasing decisions
PU
06:04pTEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY : Researcher Studies The Memory Effect Of Water On Gas Hydrate Recrystallization
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
3CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
4CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareho..
5INTAGE HOLDINGS INC : INTAGE : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 47TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About