BLM Bureau of Land Management : approves Ormat, Tungsten Mountain Solar Project

CARSON CITY, Nev. - The Bureau of Land Management has approved the Ormat, Tungsten Mountain Solar Project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

The Environmental Assessment analyzed the proposal and potential impacts by Ormat to construct, operate and maintain the Tungsten Mountain Solar Project in Churchill County, NV.

A copy of the EA is available in the Carson City District BLM Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701 and on the project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xPFez

For more information, contact Dave Schroeder at 775-885-6000.