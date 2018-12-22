Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : approves Ormat, Tungsten Mountain Solar Project

12/22/2018 | 12:25am CET

CARSON CITY, Nev. - The Bureau of Land Management has approved the Ormat, Tungsten Mountain Solar Project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

The Environmental Assessment analyzed the proposal and potential impacts by Ormat to construct, operate and maintain the Tungsten Mountain Solar Project in Churchill County, NV.

A copy of the EA is available in the Carson City District BLM Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701 and on the project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xPFez

For more information, contact Dave Schroeder at 775-885-6000.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 23:24:05 UTC
