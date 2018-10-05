Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLM Bureau of Land Management : lifts fire restrictions within Sublette, Lincoln Counties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. - Due to subsiding fire danger, the Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is rescinding the Stage 1 fire restrictions for public lands within the boundaries of Sublette and Lincoln Counties that went into effect Sept. 21, 2018. This decision was reached in coordination with our county partners. Partnerships and inclusion are vital to managing sustainable, working public lands managed by the BLM.

Please note that this decision does not affect the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Wyoming, which continue to restrict:

  • Discharge or use of any fireworks.
  • Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
  • Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.
  • Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

For more information about BLM Wyoming fire restrictions, please visit https://www.blm.gov/wyoming -fire-restrictions.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 16:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15pThe Ormewoods release new music video that reaches across the aisle, Hope, Pray, Sing’
SE
07:10pFed's Bostic Not Ready to Call for Restrictive Monetary Policy -- Update
DJ
06:58pA.M. BESTTV AT BERMUDA ILS CONVERGENCE CONFERENCE : As Convergence Capital Matures, It's Remaking the Risk Chain
PU
06:53pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Hailing Nobel Laureates as ‘Defenders of Human Dignity’, Secretary-General Says Peace Prize Also Honours Hidden, Stigmatized, Forgotten Victims
PU
06:47pFed's Bostic Not Ready to Call for Restrictive Monetary Policy
DJ
06:27pIreland to deliver fully balanced budget next year
RE
06:18pUSAID U S AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Extends Innovation and Research Partnership with Texas A&M University
PU
06:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:13pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Completes Fourth ECF Review Mission for Afghanistan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
2Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4RWE : RWE profits to take a hit after court delays brown coal mining
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares slide as U.S. criminal inquiry spooks investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.