BLM Bureau of Land Management : offers $500 reward for information on illegal waste dump

(BUTTE, Mont.) - The Bureau of Land Management is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for dumping more than 30 pails of oil on BLM-managed public land near Hauser Lake.

The field office is investigating the dump site, which was discovered July 1 along Deer Park Road, just off Hauser Dam Road.

Anyone having information about this crime is urged to call BLM Law Enforcement at 406-441-1115 or the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.

- BLM -