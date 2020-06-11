Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : releases analysis of bentonite mining expansion in Big Horn County

06/11/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

CODY, Wyo.- As part of its commitment to serve local communities through the management of sustainable, working public lands, the Bureau of Land Management has analyzed a proposed bentonite mining expansion project located in Big Horn County. The BLM Cody Field Office will accept comments on the environmental assessment through July 10, 2020.

'The BLM analyzes and supports the development of sustainable mining projects like this for the benefit of the local community and economy,' said Cody Field Manager Cade Powell.

American Colloid Company plans to expand its current mining operations by 473.5 acres, including 278 acres of BLM-managed federal land located 8 miles east of Lovell. The proposed expansion would provide an estimated 450,000 tons of bentonite from public lands over the life of the project and would continue to employ approximately 20 mine employees, 100 mill employees and additional subcontractors.

As public land stewards, the BLM manages public lands for multiple uses, and mining is a critical use that continues to create jobs and serve local communities. Bentonite is a volcanic clay used in dozens of industrial applications, including oil and gas drilling, construction, paints, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other consumer products.

The EA is available for public review and comment online at https://go.usa.gov/xvPHC. The plan of operations submitted by ACC is available for review at the BLM Cody Field Office, 1002 Blackburn Street.

The comment period runs from June 11 through July 10, 2020. Comments may be emailed to blm_wy_cody_comments@blm.gov; please include 'ACC White Acres' in the subject line. Comments may also be mailed to AFM Minerals and Lands, BLM-Cody Field Office, 1002 Blackburn Street, Cody, WY, 82414.

For more information, please contact BLM Geologist Lisa Marks at 307-578-5900.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 16:52:09 UTC
