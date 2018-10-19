Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : removes fire restrictions on public land in Goshen County

10/19/2018 | 12:03am CEST

CASPER, Wyo. - Due to subsiding fire danger, the Bureau of Land Management is removing the Stage 1 fire restrictions for Goshen County on Oct. 18, 2018. This decision was reached in coordination with our county partners. Partnerships and inclusion are vital to managing sustainable, working public lands managed by the BLM.

As part of the BLM's commitment to keeping public lands healthy and productive, the following wildfire prevention restrictions are prohibited year-round on BLM-administered Lands in Wyoming:

  • Discharging or use of any fireworks.
  • Discharging of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
  • Burning, igniting or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
  • Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

Violation of this Fire Prevention Order is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000, or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. (43 CFR 9212.4 and 18 U.S.C. 3571). Restitution for total suppression and damage costs incurred will be borne by the violator.

For more information on BLM fire restrictions or conditions, contact your local BLM office or go to www.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions.

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 22:02:02 UTC
