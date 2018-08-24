Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : seeks public comments on proposed road right-of-way

08/24/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

CAÑON CITY, Colo. - The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office is seeking public comments on its environmental assessment for Zephyr Minerals' proposed road right-of-way about four miles southwest of Cañon City off Temple Canyon Road in Fremont County. The public comment period begins today.

Zephyr Minerals is proposing a 40-foot-wide and 380-foot-long road on BLM-managed public land to access private property they plan to mine. The proposed road would reduce public health and safety concerns with the existing roads, some of which are also on private property.

If approved, Zephyr Minerals will initiate the mine permitting process with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety (DRMS). Zephyr Minerals' mining plans of operation in this area are only for private lands. Before development, they would go through a separate public notification process and public comment period required by DRMS.

'We look forward to input from the community on the right-of-way proposal,' said Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger. 'Questions about the mine permitting process should be directed to the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety.'

The draft environmental assessment, maps, and instructions to submit comments are available online at https://go.usa.gov/xU6PK. Comments are most helpful if received by Sept. 4.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment-including your personal identifying information-may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 17:21:03 UTC
