BLM Bureau of Land Management : to host public meeting on Continental Divide-Creston Natural Gas Development Project

04/03/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

Rawlins, Wyo. - Being a good neighbor by supporting working public lands is one of The Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) highest priorities. In keeping with that, the BLM will host a public meeting on the Continental Divide-Creston Natural Gas Development Project at the Rawlins Field Office on April 18 from 4 - 5 p.m. The project is estimated to produce approximately 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 167 million barrels of condensate over a 30-40 year period - a combined value of about $50 billion.

The BLM issued its final decision on the project in September 2016, electing the preferred alternative to allow infill within the existing Continental Divide/Wamsutter II and Creston/Blue Gap natural gas fields with nearly 9,000 additional wells. The project is estimated to produce about $6 billion in royalties, to be shared between the State of Wyoming and the federal government. Total employment, including direct, indirect and induced employment, is projected to peak at about 4,000 jobs.

The BLM is hosting the April 18 meeting as part of an annual requirement of the approved Record of Decision. Possible meeting topics will include, but will not be limited to, ongoing development, reclamation activities, transportation, socioeconomics and other topics as identified or suggested. Members of the public and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to receive updates on the project, and identify issues of concern. The BLM welcomes and values the public's diverse views.

The Record of Decision and final Environmental Impact Statement are available for public review at http://bit.ly/2d3L9Td. For more information, please contact Nikki Maxwell at 307-326-0284.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 16:51:07 UTC
