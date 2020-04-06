Log in
BLM: Fort Meade grazing allotments up for bid

04/06/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

(BELLE FOURCHE, SD.) - The Bureau of Land Management is accepting sealed bids on two Fort Meade Recreation Area grazing allotments during the 2020-2022 grazing season. The leases are for cattle grazing only.

A bid packet will be mailed to interested bidders by contacting the South Dakota Field Office at 605-892-7000. The bid packet contains a description of the land, specifications and conditions under which bids may be received and contracts issued, and the forms for submitting sealed bids.

Bids must be received at the South Dakota Field Office at 309 Bonanza Street, Belle Fourche, SD 57717, by 1:00 p.m., April 28. The minimum bid is $29.50 per Animal Unit Month. Bidders will be notified of results by phone call by the close of business on the same day and may not be present at bid opening. All submitted bids are final and cannot be changed. Bidders are encouraged to mail in bids through regular mail rather than hand delivering bids to the South Dakota Field Office.

The Fort Meade (Item #1) allotment contains 2,608 acres and is south of Highway 34, one mile east of Sturgis. It will provide 514 Animal Unit Months of livestock forage. Use will be authorized for between 98-128 cattle --depending on the weight of the cattle-- from June 15 to Oct. 15 of each year. Use will follow a four-pasture deferred rotation grazing system in the Allotment Management Plan.

The Bear Butte (Item #2) allotment contains 2,990 acres and is north of Highway 34, one mile east of Sturgis. It will provide 1,261 Animal Unit Months of livestock forage. Use will be authorized for between 175 and 227 cattle --depending on weight -- from May 15 to Oct. 30 of each year. All use will follow a five-pasture deferred rotation grazing system in the Allotment Management Plan.

For more information, contact Rangeland Management Specialist Mitch Iverson at (605) 892-7000.

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 19:02:18 UTC
