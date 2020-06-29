BLM New Mexico accepting comments for October oil and gas lease sale

SANTA FE, N.M. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico is announcing a two-week public comment period on the environmental analysis for its Oct. 29, 2020 oil and gas lease sale. There are 11 parcels (7,730.86 acres) of Federal minerals proposed for lease. The parcels are located in Eddy, Chaves, and Lea counties in New Mexico. The comment period will run from July 6 to 17, 2020.

Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on Federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury and state budgets, and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities. Forty-eight percent of lease sale revenue goes to the state while the rest goes to the U.S. Treasury. The state also receives half of the revenue from royalties if oil and gas are developed on the lease.

The BLM is a key contributor to the Trump Administration's America-First Energy Plan, an all-of-the-above strategy that includes oil and gas, coal, strategic minerals, and renewable sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar - all of which can be produced on public lands.

Public Comments

Public comments will be accepted electronically via the BLM Land Use Planning and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Register (ePlanning). Comments received by other methods will not be accepted. Additional information, including spatial data and exhibits, can be obtained online at https://www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas/leasing/reg.... This website will link to ePlanning, where interested individuals and parties can provide written comments.

Please note that the most useful public comments are substantive and identify issues relevant to the proposed action. These may question, with reasonable basis, the accuracy of information, methodology or assumptions, and present reasonable alternatives other than those analyzed. Comments that contain only opinions or preferences, or comments that are essentially identical to other comments, will not be specifically addressed in the environmental review process.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your public scoping comment, you should be aware that your entire comment - including your personal identifying information - may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, please contact BLM Land Law Examiner Lourdes Ortiz at 505-954-2136.