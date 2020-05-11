Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BLM and DOI Issue Final Record of Decision for Milestone 690MW Gemini Solar and Battery Storage in Nevada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:44pm EDT

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners ("Quinbrook"), a specialist global investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management, is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) and the U.S. Department of the Interior (“the DOI”) have issued the final Record of Decision, signed by Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt, for the $1.1 billion, 690 megawatt (MW) AC Gemini Solar + Battery Storage Project (“Gemini”) located in Clark County, Nevada.

This Record of Decision formally concludes the federal authorization and environmental review process for Gemini and is based on the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) issued in December 2019 under the National Environmental Policy Act. The EIS evaluated the potential impact of the physical, cultural and human environments, discussed alternatives and mitigation measures and selected a preferred alternative for the project.

“We are very pleased to have reached a satisfying and final seal of approval from the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management so that we can now take Gemini forward with confidence,” said David Scaysbrook, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Quinbrook. “This final decision officially clears the pathway for Quinbrook, and our development partners at Arevia, to accelerate completion of detailed project designs and procurement plans for one of the world’s largest renewables projects ever undertaken. Gemini offers the opportunity to showcase, at an unprecedented scale, what we believe to be one of the most promising technological advances in coupling battery storage to utility scale solar power to produce low cost renewable energy over the long term. Gemini will benefit all Nevadans by supporting jobs, stimulating the local economy and capturing the state’s abundant solar resources to deliver low-cost, renewable power to NV Energy customers.”

Added Scaysbrook, “Our partners at Arevia Power, Ricardo Graf and Mark Boyadjian, have done an absolutely outstanding job in navigating the various approval processes at a state and federal level to get Gemini successfully to this point. The process they devised and managed so effectively will serve as a model for the follow-on projects similar to Gemini we now have in active development together.”

Gemini is believed to be one of the largest projects of its kind globally, with plans to host 690MW of solar PV arrays located on up to 7,100 acres, coupled with the latest in battery storage infrastructure. The project—which is expected to exceed $1 billion in capital expenditure—will capture and store solar energy during the day and dispatch it during the early evening peak period when power demand surges in Nevada. The addition of battery storage to large scale solar generation will enable the long-term reduction of carbon emissions from existing power generation sources.

In June of 2019, Gemini signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NV Energy, which means that all of the energy generated by the project will stay in Nevada and in December 2019, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (“PUCN”) granted approval of the PPA.

Once built and operational, Gemini is expected to help reduce carbon emissions by 1.5 million tons per year. Additionally, it is estimated that Gemini will support nearly 2,385 jobs during construction and add up to $463 million in economic development value to the Nevada economy. The Trump administration’s approval demonstrates its commitment to developing American infrastructure that is environmentally sustainable, and also demonstrates the value of the streamlined federal procedures that have been put in place over the last decade, including the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council and the One Federal Decision policy.

“Additional credit is due to the Department of Interior for their commitment to taking decisive action on Major Infrastructure Projects, including job-creating projects like Gemini,” added Scaysbrook. The approval of Gemini was supported in part by effective execution of Executive Order 13783 and Secretarial Order 3355.

About Quinbrook

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c.US$ 8.2 billion equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990s, representing a total enterprise value of c.$28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook's investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale wind power, grid support, biomass, battery storage and ‘smart grid’ projects in the US, UK and Australia.

About Arevia Power

Arevia Power was founded in 2015 by a team of utility-scale solar PV developers with 16 years combined experience. The Arevia team have developed, financed and installed over 900MWs of solar PV projects since 2008. Arevia operates as a dedicated project developer and manages projects through the entire project life cycle into commencement of operations. The team's experience in solar development and flexible development structures/engagements allows the company to create, acquire and partner on utility-scale solar PV projects within U.S. mainland territories and neighboring island markets – Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Jamaica.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pBETER BED N : Agenda AGM 13-05-2020
PU
08:10pBETER BED N : Notice AGM 13-05-2020
PU
08:10pGovt policy moves from past week
PU
08:10pBCE : Bell announces offering of MTN Debentures
PR
08:09pITAÚSA INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S A : Itausa 1Q Net Income Fell 59.3% tp BRL1.01 Billion on Invested Company Coronavirus Provisions
DJ
08:05pGOLD X MINING : Guyana Goldfields Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal
AQ
08:05pHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Signs Letter of Intent with the City of Toronto for Modular Supportive Housing Initiative
AQ
08:01pVERISILICON : VIP9000 and ZSP are Adopted by iCatch Next Generation AI-powered Automotive Image Processing SoC
BU
08:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Canned Tuna Market 2020-2024 | Launch of New Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:59pAsian stocks set to fall on growing second virus wave fears
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TMX GROUP LIMITED : TMX : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Shut casinos hit Caesars as COVID-19 puts gambling..
3COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Avocado Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Avocado Oil to Bo..
4UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : to notify flyers about full flights after social media back..
5How Data Analytics in Clinical Trial is Changing the Dynamics of Pharma Industry | A Quantzig Success Story

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group