BLM implements Stage 1 fire restrictions in Kremmling Field Office

07/15/2020 | 10:56am EDT

KREMMLING, Colo. - Stage 1 fire restrictions begin Friday, July 10 for Bureau of Land Management administered lands in Jackson County, Colorado.

'We are entering Stage 1 fire restrictions on these BLM public lands based on current conditions and to be consistent with Jackson County and National Forest lands in Jackson County to reduce confusion among the public using this area,' said BLM Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills.

The BLM will enforce the following temporary restrictions on all BLM public lands in Jackson County:

  • No fires of any type, including charcoal. Stoves fueled by liquid petroleum or gas are allowed.
  • No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building or in a barren area free of vegetation.
  • No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.
  • No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame.
  • No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.

Fire restrictions will be in place until further notice. Those found responsible for starting wildfires face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

New stage 1 fire restrictions in Jackson County join a host of other current restrictions that exist in northwest Colorado and along the Upper Colorado River corridor, including Eagle, Summit, Mesa, Garfield, and Pitkin counties, as well as BLM public lands within those counties. National Forests and Grasslands including the White River, Araphaho/Roosevelt/Pawnee, Medicine Bow-Routt/Thunder Basin, and Grand Mesa/Uncompahgre/Gunnison are also under stage 1 fire restrictions. 'Fire danger is on the rise across Colorado and it's important for people to be cautious when using fire where it is allowed,' Mills said.

In areas where campfires are permitted, people should have a shovel and plenty of water on hand to extinguish them completely - the fire is out when coals are cold to the touch. Additionally, people should take precautions such as avoiding parking in tall, dry grass or driving OHVs in areas where dry grass can be ignited by hot exhaust. It only takes one spark to start a wildfire - equipment should have working spark arresters and trailers should be inspected to ensure chains are not dragging.

A map of the area under fire restrictions is available at https://www.blm.gov/office/kremmling-field-office. For general information about fire restrictions in Colorado, go to http://www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html.

BLM

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 14:55:05 UTC
