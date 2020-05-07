Log in
BLM statement on Bison Conservation initiative

05/07/2020 | 03:19pm EDT

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt today announced the Bison Conservation Initiative, a new cooperative initiative that will coordinate conservation strategies and approaches for the wild American Bison over the next 10 years. The Department of the Interior and its partners have been successful in restoring the populations of the American Bison and supporting healthy herds. With unprecedented interest and cooperation among partners - including states, tribes, nations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) - bison conservation is well equipped to move beyond the confluence of strong analytical assessments and toward coordinated conservation action.

BLM Deputy Director William Perry Pendley issued the following statement in support of the initiative:

'The bison is inextricably linked with the landscapes of the West. We're proud to work with our fellow Interior agencies and other public and private partners to ensure that future generations of Americans can experience healthy bison herds on their public lands.'

For additional information about the Bison Conservation Initiative, visit doi.gov.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 19:18:02 UTC
