BLOUNT FINE FOODS RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN SOUP PRODUCT DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2019 – Blount Fine Foods, a Fall River, Mass. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat chicken soup products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.







The institutional, frozen “Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup” items, which were labeled incorrectly as “Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup,” were produced on Jan. 24, 2019. The following product is subject to recall:







8-lb. cases containing 2 bags of “HOMESTYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP” with a “USE BY 01242020 LOT 01242019 28A” lot code. The plastic bags inside the case are labeled as “Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup” but do not identify a list of ingredients.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-19449A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant distributor locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered when the firm received a consumer complaint.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers or restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to consume or serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at (866) 674-4519 or email: recalls@blountfinefoods.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Larry Marchese, Managing Partner at Legion Thirteen, at (617) 733-8899.







Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.



