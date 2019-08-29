BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Access to and Use of Leave

Technical Note

The data in this release were collected with a supplementary set of questions, the 2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module, asked as part of the American Time Use Survey (ATUS) in 2017 and 2018. The ATUS-a continuous survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics-focuses on obtaining information about how individuals age 15 and over spend their time. For more information about the survey, see the ATUS User's Guide at www.bls.gov/tus/atususersguide.pdf.

The 2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module was sponsored by the Department of Labor's Women's Bureau. The purpose of this module was to obtain information about workers' access to and use of leave, job flexibilities, and work schedules. The data in this release pertain to wage and salary workers and their main job. The data exclude all self- employed workers. Respondents to the 2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module answered questions about access to paid and unpaid leave, reasons for taking leave, use of leave during the past 7 days, times when leave was needed but not taken, shift work, advance notice of schedules, workers' control over their schedules, work-at-home arrangements, and other related topics. There were about 10,000 respondents to the Leave and Job Flexibilities Module in 2017-18.

These data on leave were collected directly from wage and salary workers. The data thus represent workers' knowledge on these topics. Workers sometimes do not know whether they can use leave or adjust their work schedules until they have a need to do so. Leave and Job Flexibilities Module data were collected from January 2017 through December 2018.

Leave questions and concepts

The 2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module was introduced with the statement, "The next few questions are about paid and unpaid leave from a job." Following the introduction, respondents were asked whether they receive paid leave at their main job and, if so, the reasons for which they can take paid leave. Respondents were then asked about their ability to take leave without pay and reasons for which they can take unpaid leave from their main job.

Respondents with access to paid or unpaid leave were asked whether they had taken any leave during the past 7 days. If they took leave, they were asked about the length and main reason for taking leave.

In the next set of questions, respondents were asked about how much flexibility they have in arranging their work schedules. Respondents were asked if they can vary or change the times they begin and end work. If able to do so, respondents were asked how often they can change these times, and whether their ability to do so was governed by a formal or informal arrangement with their employer.