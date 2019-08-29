|
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Access to and Use of Leave
08/29/2019 | 10:21am EDT
|
For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Thursday, August 29, 2019
|
USDL-19-1542
|
Technical information: (202) 691-6339 • atusinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/tus
|
Media contact:
|
(202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov
|
ACCESS TO AND USE OF LEAVE - 2017-2018
DATA FROM THE AMERICAN TIME USE SURVEY
In 2017-18, 66 percent of wage and salary workers had access to paid leave at their jobs, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was an increase from 2011, when 60 percent of workers had access to paid leave.
These findings are from a supplementary set of questions-the2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module-that was asked as part of the American Time Use Survey (ATUS), and sponsored by the Department of Labor's Women's Bureau. The data on leave were collected directly from wage and salary workers, excluding the self-employed. Workers sometimes do not know whether they can use leave until they have a need to do so. The measures of leave apply only to a person's sole or main job. For individuals with more than one job, this is the job in which they usually work the most hours. For more information about the ATUS Leave and Job Flexibilities Module, see the Technical Note.
Comparisons in this news release are on a broad level and do not control for many factors that can be important in explaining differences in leave access, including differences in the distribution of workers by their full- or part-time work status.
Access to paid or unpaid leave in 2017-18:
-
On average, 66 percent of wage and salary workers had access to paid leave at their jobs. Seventy-eight percent of wage and salary workers had access to unpaid leave, and an additional 9 percent were unsure whether they had access to unpaid leave. Ninety-three percent of workers had access to either paid or unpaid leave. (See table 2.)
-
The percentage of wage and salary workers with access to paid leave increased from 60 percent in 2011 to 66 percent in 2017-18. The gains in access to paid leave were widespread across demographic and other characteristics. (See table 1.)
-
The percentage of women with access to paid leave increased from 58 percent in 2011 to 65 percent in 2017-18. The percentage of men with access to paid leave increased from 62 percent to 67 percent over the same time period. (See table 1.)
-
The wage and salary workers most likely to have access to paid leave were in management, business, and financial operations occupations (82 percent); installation, maintenance, and repair occupations (79 percent); and professional and related occupations (76 percent). Workers least likely to have access to paid leave were in construction and extraction occupations (36 percent) and service occupations (43 percent). (See table 2.)
-
Seventy-ninepercent of public-sector workers had access to paid leave, compared with 63 percent of private-sector workers. (See table 2.)
-
Among single jobholders, full-time workers were about three times more likely than part- time workers to have access to paid leave-77 percent, compared with 23 percent. (See table 2.)
-
Among full-time wage and salary workers with only one job, higher earners had greater access to paid leave. Eighty-six percent of workers in the top 25 percent of earners had access to paid leave, compared with 57 percent of workers who were among the lowest 25 percent of earners. (See table 2.)
-
Vacation (95 percent) and own illness or medical care (94 percent) were the most common reasons for which workers could use paid leave. The most common reasons for which workers could use unpaid leave were for own illness or medical care (93 percent) and illness or medical care of a family member (86 percent). (See table 3.)
-
Wage and salary workers who could work at home as part of their job were more likely to have access to paid leave (81 percent) than were workers who could not work at home (60 percent). (See table 2.)
Use of paid or unpaid leave in 2017-18:
-
During an average week, 21 percent of wage and salary workers took leave, either paid or unpaid, from their job. These workers took an average of 13.7 hours of leave. (See table 4.)
-
In an average week, 6 percent of wage and salary workers took leave for vacation, 5 percent took leave because they were ill or needed medical care, and 4 percent took leave to run errands or for personal reasons. (See table 6.)
-
Women were more likely than men to take leave from their jobs during an average week (23 percent, compared with 19 percent). Of those who took leave during an average week, women were more likely than men to take leave because a family member was ill or needed medical care (10 percent, compared with 6 percent). (See table 4.)
-
Of those wage and salary workers who took leave from their jobs during an average week, about two-thirds used paid leave. (See table 5.)
-2-
-
Among workers who took leave during an average week, parents living with children under age 18 were more likely to take leave because a family member was ill or needed medical care than were workers who were not parents living with children (13 percent, compared with 5 percent). Those who were not parents were more likely to take leave for their own illness or medical care (24 percent) than were workers who were parents of household children (18 percent). (See table 4.)
Non-use of leave in 2017-18:
-
Nine percent of wage and salary workers needed to take leave during an average month, but for various reasons did not take leave. About one-third of these workers needed to take leave for their own illness or medical care, and about one-third needed to take leave for errands or personal reasons. (See table 7.)
-
During an average month, women were more likely than men to experience times when they needed to take leave but did not (10 percent, compared with 7 percent). Of those women who needed to take leave but did not, the most common reason for needing leave was for their own illness or medical care (42 percent). By comparison, men most often needed leave for errands or personal reasons (40 percent). (See table 7.)
-
Of those workers who needed to take leave during an average month but did not, 23 percent did not take leave because they had too much work, 21 percent did not take leave because they feared negative employment consequences or because their leave request was denied, and 15 percent did not take leave because they could not afford the loss in income. (See table 8.)
-3-
Technical Note
The data in this release were collected with a supplementary set of questions, the 2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module, asked as part of the American Time Use Survey (ATUS) in 2017 and 2018. The ATUS-a continuous survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics-focuses on obtaining information about how individuals age 15 and over spend their time. For more information about the survey, see the ATUS User's Guide at www.bls.gov/tus/atususersguide.pdf.
The 2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module was sponsored by the Department of Labor's Women's Bureau. The purpose of this module was to obtain information about workers' access to and use of leave, job flexibilities, and work schedules. The data in this release pertain to wage and salary workers and their main job. The data exclude all self- employed workers. Respondents to the 2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module answered questions about access to paid and unpaid leave, reasons for taking leave, use of leave during the past 7 days, times when leave was needed but not taken, shift work, advance notice of schedules, workers' control over their schedules, work-at-home arrangements, and other related topics. There were about 10,000 respondents to the Leave and Job Flexibilities Module in 2017-18.
These data on leave were collected directly from wage and salary workers. The data thus represent workers' knowledge on these topics. Workers sometimes do not know whether they can use leave or adjust their work schedules until they have a need to do so. Leave and Job Flexibilities Module data were collected from January 2017 through December 2018.
Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.
Leave questions and concepts
The 2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module was introduced with the statement, "The next few questions are about paid and unpaid leave from a job." Following the introduction, respondents were asked whether they receive paid leave at their main job and, if so, the reasons for which they can take paid leave. Respondents were then asked about their ability to take leave without pay and reasons for which they can take unpaid leave from their main job.
Respondents with access to paid or unpaid leave were asked whether they had taken any leave during the past 7 days. If they took leave, they were asked about the length and main reason for taking leave.
In the next set of questions, respondents were asked about how much flexibility they have in arranging their work schedules. Respondents were asked if they can vary or change the times they begin and end work. If able to do so, respondents were asked how often they can change these times, and whether their ability to do so was governed by a formal or informal arrangement with their employer.
Workers unable to vary the times they begin and end work were asked whether they have input into their work schedules. Respondents were then asked how far in advance they know their work schedule.
Next, respondents were asked about the time of day and days of the week they usually work. Those working a non- daytime schedule were asked about the shift they usually work, and the main reason why they work this shift. Respondents were then asked on which days they usually work during the week.
Next, respondents were asked if they can work at home. Respondents who indicated they can work at home were asked if they ever do work at home, if they are paid for the hours they work at home, and the main reason they work at home. Those who do work at home were asked if there are days they work only at home and, if so, how often.
In the last section, respondents were asked if there were times during the past month in which they needed to take off from work but did not. If so, respondents were asked their reasons for needing to take leave. Respondents with access to paid or unpaid leave were asked about their reasons for not using leave.
The Leave and Job Flexibilities Module questionnaire is available at www.bls.gov/tus/lvmquestionnaire1718.pdf.
Definitions
Employment and earnings
-
Employed. All persons who:
-
-
At any time during the 7 days prior to the interview did any work at all as paid employees, or worked in their own business or profession or on their own farm; or
-
Were not working during the 7 days prior to the interview but had jobs or businesses from which they were temporarily absent because of illness, bad weather, vacation, childcare problems, labor- management disputes, maternity or paternity leave, job training, or other family or personal reasons, whether or not they were paid for the time off or were seeking other jobs; or
-
Usually worked 15 hours or more as unpaid workers in a family-operated enterprise.
-
Employed full time. For the purpose of producing estimates related to leave, full-time workers are single jobholders who usually worked 35 or more hours per week.
-
Employed part time. For the purpose of producing estimates related to leave, part-time workers are single jobholders who usually worked fewer than 35 hours per week.
-
Main job. For persons holding more than one job, the questions in the Leave and Job Flexibilities Module referred to the characteristics of their main job-the job in which they usually worked the most hours.
-
Wage and salary workers. These are workers who receive wages, salaries, commissions, tips, payment in kind, or piece rates. The group includes employees in both the private and public sectors. For the purpose of producing estimates related to leave, wage and salary workers do not include any self-employed workers; this differs from the annual ATUS news release, in which workers who are self- employed and whose businesses are incorporated are classified as wage and salary workers.
-
Usual weekly earnings. Estimates represent the earnings of full-time wage and salary workers with one job only, before taxes and other deductions.
-
Weekly earnings quartiles. The ranges used for the quartiles represent approximately 25 percent of full- time wage and salary workers who held only one job. For example, 25 percent of full-timewage and salary workers with one job only had weekly earnings of $590 or less in 2017 and $630 or less in 2018. Weekly earnings in the 25th to the 50th percentile range amounted to $591 to $920 in 2017 and $631 to $960 in 2018. Weekly earnings in the 50th to the 75th percentile range were $921 to $1,440 in 2017 and $961 to $1,530 in 2018. Those earning greater than the 75th percentile had earnings of $1,441 and higher in 2017 and $1,531 and higher in 2018. Earnings ranges were estimated using the 2017 and 2018 ATUS data.
Leave related
-
Paid leave. Respondents were asked "Do you receive paid leave on your current job?" or, for those with multiple jobs, "Do you receive paid leave on your main job? By main job, we mean the one at which you usually work the most hours." Respondents were identified as having paid leave at their main job if they answered "yes" to one of these questions.
-
Unpaid leave. Respondents were asked "Are you allowed to take time off from work without pay?" or, for those with multiple jobs, "In your main job, are you allowed to take time off from work without pay?" Respondents were identified as having unpaid leave at their main job if they answered "yes" to one of these questions.
-
Reasons for taking leave. If respondents answered "yes" to having paid or unpaid leave, they were
asked about specific reasons for which they could take paid and unpaid leave. The reasons are: own illness or medical care; illness or medical care of another family member; childcare, other than for illness; eldercare; vacation; errands or personal reasons; and birth or adoption of a child.
-
Workers who needed to take leave. Respondents were asked if there were times in the previous month when they needed to take leave, but did not. Those who responded "yes" were asked, "Why did you need to take off work?" Those with access to paid or unpaid leave were asked, "Why did you decide not to take leave?"
Other
-
Average week. The average week reflects an average across all wage and salary workers in the population, for the period of 7 days prior to the interview day. Interviews are conducted on nearly all days of the year. The sequence of days included in the average week differs for respondents whose interviews were conducted on different days of the week. For example, if the interview was conducted on a Friday, the average week refers to the previous Friday through Thursday (yesterday). If the interview was conducted on a Monday, the average week refers to the previous Monday through Sunday (yesterday).
-
Work schedule flexibility. Respondents were asked "Do you have flexible work hours that allow you to vary or make changes in the times you begin and end work?" Respondents were identified as having work schedule flexibility if they answered "yes" to this question.
-
Workplace flexibility. Respondents were asked "As part of your job, can you work at home?" or, for those with multiple jobs, "As part of your main job, can you work at home?" Respondents were identified as having workplace flexibility if they answered "yes" to one of these questions.
Comparability of the estimates
There are some key differences between the 2017-18 Leave and Job Flexibilities Module and the 2011 Leave Module to the ATUS. Some of these differences affect the comparability of estimates produced from the two modules.
Both modules asked wage and salary workers about their access to and use of leave; however, wage and salary workers were defined differently in the two modules. The difference was in how self-employed workers of incorporated businesses were classified. This group of self- employed workers was included in the 2011 Leave Module definition of wage and salary workers, but excluded from the
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:20:05 UTC
|
|