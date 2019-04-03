BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Atlanta Area Employment – February 2019

News Release Information 19-583-ATL

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

Local Rate of Employment Growth Above the National Average

Total nonfarm employment for the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 2,809,500 in February 2019, up 66,500, or 2.4 percent, over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. During the same period, the national rate of job growth was 1.7 percent. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the Atlanta area has had over-the-year employment gains each month since July 2010. (See chart 1and table 1; the Technical Noteat the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

Industry employment

In the Atlanta metropolitan area, the professional and business services industry had the largest employment gain from February 2018 to February 2019, up 17,900, or 3.5 percent. Local job gains, for the most part, were in the employment services industry group (+8,400). Nationwide, employment in the professional and business services industry rose 2.6 percent over the year. (See chart 2.)

Atlanta's trade, transportation, and utilities supersector added 14,200 jobs, a 2.4-percent increase over the 12-month period. Local job gains in the industry were primarily in the transportation and warehousing (+6,600) and wholesale trade (+5,700) sectors. The local retail trade sector added 1,700 jobs over the year. Employment nationwide in trade, transportation, and utilities increased 1.0 percent for the 12 months ended February 2019.

In the Atlanta area, the education and health services supersector added 13,800 jobs, an increase of 4.0 percent since February 2018. Local employment gains were primarily in the ambulatory health care services (+5,300) and hospitals (+5,000) subsectors. Nationally, employment in education and health services was up 2.1 percent over the year.

Atlanta's leisure and hospitality industry added 12,700 jobs from February 2018 to February 2019, up 4.4 percent. Job gains in the local area were concentrated in the food services and drinking places subsector (+9,700). Nationally, employment in leisure and hospitality was up 2.6 percent over the year.

Since February 2018, two industry supersectors in the Atlanta area lost over 1,000 jobs: information (-5,900, -5.9 percent) and other services (-1,400, -1.4 percent). Over the year, U.S. employment was up in other services (+1.3 percent), while down in information (-0.1 percent).

Employment in the 12 largest metropolitan areas

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in February 2019. All 12 areas had over-the-year job growth during the period, with the rates of job growth in 6 areas exceeding the national average of 1.7 percent. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale had the fastest rate of job growth, up 3.1 percent, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 2.8 percent. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua had the slowest rate of job growth, 0.4 percent, followed by Washington-Arlington-Alexandria at 0.6 percent. (See chart 3 and table 2.)

New York-Newark-Jersey City added the largest number of jobs over the year, 107,800, followed by Dallas with 102,500 jobs. Boston had the smallest employment gain over the year, adding 10,200 jobs, followed by Washington with 20,700 jobs. Annual gains in the remaining eight metropolitan areas ranged from 72,600 in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land to 31,100 in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington.

Over the year, professional and business services added the most jobs in five areas: Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, and San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward. Education and health services added the most jobs in five other areas: Boston, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix. Information lost the most jobs in six areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami. Phoenix was the only area to experience annual gains in all reporting supersectors from February a year ago.

Metropolitan area employment data for March 2019 are scheduled to be released on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample survey and administrative data and thus are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data are also subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the special estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Measures of sampling error for the total private employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/sae/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states down to the supersector level are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available for the areas contained in this release. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the counties of Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton in Georgia.

Additional information

More complete information on the technical procedures used to develop these estimates and additional data appear in Employment and Earnings, which is available online at www.bls.gov/opub/ee/home.htm. Industry employment data for states and metropolitan areas from the Current Employment Statistics program are also available in the above mentioned news releases and from the Internet at www.bls.gov/sae/.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area and Industry Feb

2018 Dec

2018 Jan

2019 Feb

2019 Feb

2018 to Feb 2019 Net change Percent change United States Total nonfarm 146,665 151,203 148,306 149,133 2,468 1.7 Mining and logging 695 753 746 743 48 6.9 Construction 6,840 7,313 7,072 7,062 222 3.2 Manufacturing 12,521 12,815 12,741 12,765 244 1.9 Trade, transportation, and utilities 27,198 28,512 27,705 27,475 277 1.0 Information 2,807 2,839 2,769 2,805 -2 -0.1 Financial activities 8,476 8,622 8,567 8,576 100 1.2 Professional and business services 20,462 21,345 20,853 20,989 527 2.6 Education and health services 23,620 24,092 23,801 24,112 492 2.1 Leisure and hospitality 15,588 16,213 15,880 15,999 411 2.6 Other services 5,761 5,859 5,811 5,837 76 1.3 Government 22,697 22,840 22,361 22,770 73 0.3 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area Total nonfarm 2,743.0 2,835.3 2,788.1 2,809.5 66.5 2.4 Mining and logging 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.6 -0.1 -5.9 Construction 121.2 129.9 128.3 130.9 9.7 8.0 Manufacturing 171.8 172.9 171.3 173.7 1.9 1.1 Trade, transportation, and utilities 593.7 620.3 608.1 607.9 14.2 2.4 Information 99.7 97.5 94.3 93.8 -5.9 -5.9 Financial activities 172.8 175.5 172.9 173.8 1.0 0.6 Professional and business services 512.4 539.3 521.6 530.3 17.9 3.5 Education and health services 348.6 361.2 359.0 362.4 13.8 4.0 Leisure and hospitality 286.9 301.3 298.8 299.6 12.7 4.4 Other services 98.0 96.8 94.9 96.6 -1.4 -1.4 Government 336.2 339.0 337.3 338.9 2.7 0.8