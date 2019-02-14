BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Average Energy Prices, Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell – January 2019

News Release Information 19-268-ATL

Thursday, February 14, 2019

Gasoline prices averaged $2.130 a gallon in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell area in January 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that area gasoline prices were down 0.30 cents compared to last January when they averaged $2.430 per gallon. Atlanta area households paid an average of 10.9 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in January 2019, similar to the 10.9 cents per kWh paid in January 2018. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.826 per therm was higher than the $1.607 per therm spent last year. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Atlanta area consumers paid $2.130 a gallon for gasoline in January 2019, 9.4 percent less than the $2.352 paid nationally. A year earlier, consumers in the Atlanta area paid 6.4 percent less than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of gasoline in the Atlanta area has been lower than the national average by more than 6 percent in the month of January in 4 of the past 5 years. (See chart 1.)

The 10.9 cents per kWh Atlanta households paid for electricity in January 2019 was 19.3 percent lower than the nationwide average of 13.5 cents per kWh. Last January, electricity costs in Atlanta were also 19.3 percent lower than the U.S. average. In each of the past 5 years, electricity costs in January for Atlanta households was at least 16 percent less than the U.S. average. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Atlanta area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.826 per therm, or 68.8 percent higher than the national average in January 2019 ($1.082 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 53.3 percent more per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In 4 of the past 5 years, the per therm cost for natural gas in January for Atlanta households was at least 53 percent more than the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Core Based Statistical Area consists of Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton Counties.

The Consumer Price Index for February 2019 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.