BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Average Energy Prices, Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell – September 2018

News Release Information 18-1656-ATL

Thursday, October 11, 2018

Gasoline prices averaged $2.762 a gallon in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell area in September 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that area gasoline prices were similar to last September when they averaged $2.767 per gallon. Atlanta area households paid an average of 12.6 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in September 2018, 11.9 percent less than the 14.3 cents per kWh paid in September 2017. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.713 per therm was higher than the $1.581 per therm spent last year. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Atlanta area consumers paid $2.762 a gallon for gasoline in September 2018, 16.8 cents less than the $2.930 paid nationally. A year earlier, consumers in the Atlanta area paid similar prices to that of the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of gasoline in the Atlanta area has been similar to the national average in the month of September in 3 of the past 5 years. (See chart 1.)

The 12.6 cents per kWh Atlanta households paid for electricity in September 2018 was 8.7 percent lower than the nationwide average of 13.8 cents per kWh. Last September, electricity costs in Atlanta were similar to the U.S. average. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Atlanta area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.713 per therm, or 66.3 percent higher than the national average in September 2018 ($1.030 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 55.3 percent more per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In 4 of the past 5 years, the per therm cost for natural gas in September for Atlanta households was at least 54 percent more than the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga., Metropolitan Statistical Area consists of Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton Counties in Georgia.

Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

