BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — July 2019

News Release Information 19-1453-CHI

Friday, August 30, 2019

Gasoline prices averaged $3.095 per gallon in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area in July 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that area gasoline prices were up 9.7 cents compared to July 2018 when they averaged $2.998 per gallon. Chicago area households paid an average of 15.7 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity in July 2019, comparable to the 15.8 cents paid in July 2018. In July, the average cost of utility (piped) gas was 79.9 cents per therm, lower than its average price of 83.4 cents per therm a year earlier. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

The $3.095 per gallon Chicago households paid for gasoline in July 2019 was 25.9 cents higher than the nationwide average of $2.836. In each of the prior four years (2015-2018) in July, Chicago area gasoline prices were higher than the national average, ranging from 6.8 cents to 14.3 cents more. (See chart 1.)

The 15.7 cents per kWh that Chicago households paid for electricity in July 2019 was 12.1 percent higher than the nationwide average cost of 14.0 cents per kWh. In each of the prior four years (2015-2018) in July, Chicago electricity costs were higher than the national average, ranging from 10.1 percent to 13.7 percent more. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Chicago area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were 79.9 cents per therm in July 2019, 22.4 percent below the national average of $1.029 per therm. In each of the previous four years (2015-2018) in July, Chicago area utility (piped) gas costs were lower than the national average, ranging from 14.8 percent to 19.7 percent less. (See chart 3.)

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, core based statistical area consists of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Historical average energy prices for the U.S. and select metropolitan areas are available at www.bls.gov/regions/midwest/data/averageenergyprices_selectedareas_table.htm.

The Consumer Price Index for August 2019 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

