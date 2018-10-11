BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Average Energy Prices, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach – September 2018

Log in
Average Energy Prices, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach – September 2018

10/11/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1657-ATL
Thursday, October 11, 2018

Gasoline prices averaged $2.838 a gallon in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area in September 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that area gasoline prices were 9.9 cents higher when compared to last September when they averaged $2.739 per gallon. Miami area households paid an average of 11.8 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in September 2018 similar to the 11.9 cents per kWh paid in September 2017. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Miami area consumers paid $2.838 a gallon for gasoline in September 2018, similar to the $2.930 paid nationally. A year earlier, prices paid for a gallon of gasoline by consumers in the Miami area compared to the national average. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Miami in the month of September has been similar to the nationwide average in 4 of the last 5 years. (See chart 1.)

The 11.8 cents per kWh Miami households paid for electricity in September 2018 was 14.5 percent less than the nationwide average of 13.8 cents per kWh. Last September, electricity costs were 16.2 percent lower in Miami compared to the nation. The local price of electricity in the Miami area in September was at least 14 percent less than the U.S. average in each of the last five years. (See chart 2.)

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla., Metropolitan Statistical Area consists of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties in Florida.

The Consumer Price Index for October 2018 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Year and month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
Miami area United States Miami area United States Miami area United States

2017

September

2.739 2.688 0.119 0.142 1.436 1.018

October

2.584 2.545 0.119 0.137 1.436 1.020

November

2.554 2.608 0.119 0.136 1.436 1.028

December

2.487 2.521 0.119 0.136 1.436 1.042

2018

January

2.503 2.596 0.119 0.135 1.423 1.048

February

2.661 2.632 0.119 0.135 NA 1.077

March

2.566 2.631 0.119 0.135 NA 1.054

April

2.725 2.795 0.119 0.134 NA 1.044

May

2.888 2.963 0.119 0.136 NA 1.050

June

2.900 2.970 0.119 0.139 NA 1.042

July

2.832 2.930 0.118 0.139 NA 1.038

August

2.858 2.919 0.118 0.139 NA 1.055

September

2.838 2.930 0.118 0.138 NA 1.030

NA: Not available.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:42:10 UTC
