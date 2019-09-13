BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Average Energy Prices, New York-Newark-Jersey City–August 2019

News Release Information 19-1653-NEW

Friday, September 13, 2019

Gasoline prices averaged $2.844 per gallon in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area in August 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that gasoline prices were down 14.4 cents from last August when area households paid $2.988 per gallon. Electricity prices averaged 20.2 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), down from the 20.8 cents per kWh paid in August 2018. The average price of utility (piped) gas, at $1.188 per therm, was below last August's price of $1.220. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $2.844 a gallon, the price of gasoline in the New York area was 4.7 percent more than the $2.716 national average in August 2019. One year earlier, consumers in the New York area also paid close to the national average. For the past five years, the local price of a gallon of gasoline in August has been within 5 percent of the national average. (See chart 1.)

The 20.2 cents per kWh New York households paid for electricity in August 2019 was 45 percent more than the national average of 13.9 cents per kWh. Last August, electricity prices were 50 percent higher in New York compared to the nation. In the past five years, electricity charges for local area consumers in August were 37 to 50 percent more than the national average. (See chart 2.)

The average price paid in August 2019 by New York area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, was $1.188 per therm, 15 percent more than the national average of $1.034. In 2018, area consumers paid 16 percent more than the national average. In contrast, the per-therm cost for natural gas in the New York in August of the prior three years was within 7 percent of the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa., Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

