Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Average Energy Prices, New York-Newark-Jersey City – February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

News Release Information

19-420-NEW
Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Gasoline prices averaged $2.477 per gallon in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area in February 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that gasoline prices were down $0.273 compared to last February when area households paid $2.750 per gallon. Electricity prices averaged 19.6 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), similar to the 19.8 cents per kWh paid in February 2018. The average price of utility (piped) gas, at $1.296 per therm, was greater than last February's price of $1.241. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $2.477 a gallon, the price of gasoline in the New York area compared to a $2.412 national average in February 2019. One year earlier, New York area gasoline prices were 4.5 percent above than the national average. For four of the past five years, the local price of a gallon of gasoline in February has been within 5 percent of the national average. (See chart 1.)

The 19.6 cents per kWh New York households paid for electricity in February 2019 was 44 percent greater than the national average of 13.6 cents per kWh. Last February, electricity prices were 47 percent higher in New York compared to the nation. In the past five years, electricity charges for local area consumers in February were 36 to 59 percent higher than the national average. (See chart 2.)

The average price paid in February 2019 by New York area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, was $1.296 per therm, 23 percent higher than the national average of $1.051. In 2018, area natural gas prices were 15 percent above than the national average. In contrast, the per-therm cost for natural gas in the New York in February 2015 and 2016 was within 5 percent of the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa., Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

The Consumer Price Index for March 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Year and month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
New York United States New York United States New York United States

2018

February

$2.750 $2.632 $0.198 $0.135 $1.241 $1.077

March

2.682 2.631 0.206 0.135 1.225 1.054

April

2.814 2.795 0.203 0.134 1.212 1.044

May

3.020 2.963 0.210 0.136 1.262 1.050

June

3.065 2.970 0.217 0.139 1.244 1.042

July

3.003 2.930 0.216 0.139 1.258 1.038

August

2.988 2.919 0.208 0.139 1.220 1.055

September

2.975 2.930 0.212 0.138 1.183 1.030

October

2.974 2.945 0.206 0.136 1.154 1.023

November

2.845 2.733 0.194 0.134 1.226 1.020

December

2.655 2.479 0.193 0.135 1.294 1.085

2019

January

2.507 2.352 0.202 0.135 1.337 1.082

February

2.477 2.412 0.196 0.136 1.296 1.051

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 19:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pSterling spikes after British parliament votes for ruling out no-deal Brexit in any scenario
RE
03:45pSterling turnover surges in big week for British politics
RE
03:42pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
03:42pU.S. grounds 737 MAX jets, Boeing shares fall again
RE
03:39pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : offshore industry welcomes Spring Statement
PU
03:39pNorthwest Chicken Council Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : With ‘ag gag' law on appeal, Iowa considers new bill to ban deceptive trespass on agricultural facilities
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : FSIS issues guidance to industry for responding to customer complaints
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Consumers continue demand for value-added meats
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : How leading poultry producers rank for welfare
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.