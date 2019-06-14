BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Average Energy Prices, New York-Newark-Jersey City – May 2019

News Release Information 19-993-NEW

Friday, June 14, 2019

Gasoline prices averaged $2.997 per gallon in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area in May 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that gasoline prices were little changed from last May when area households paid $3.020 per gallon. Electricity prices averaged 19.4 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), down from the 21.0 cents per kWh paid in May 2018. The average price of utility (piped) gas, at $1.196 per therm, was below last May's price of $1.262. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $2.997 a gallon, the price of gasoline in the New York area compared to a $2.963 national average in May 2019. One year earlier, consumers in the New York area also paid close to the national average. For the past five years, the local price of a gallon of gasoline in May has been within 3 percent of the national average. (See chart 1.)

The 19.4 cents per kWh New York households paid for electricity in May 2019 was 43 percent more than the national average of 13.6 cents per kWh. Last May, electricity prices were 54 percent higher in New York compared to the nation. In the past five years, electricity charges for local area consumers in May were 33 to 54 percent more than the national average. (See chart 2.)

The average price paid in May 2019 by New York area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, was $1.196 per therm, 16 percent more than the national average of $1.035. In 2018, area consumers paid 20 percent more than the national average. In contrast, the per-therm cost for natural gas in the New York in May of the prior three years was within 10 percent of the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa., Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

The Consumer Price Index for June 2019 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.