BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Average Energy Prices, San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward – September 2019

10/11/2019 | 08:11pm BST

News Release Information

19-1828-SAN
Friday, October 11, 2019

Gasoline prices averaged $3.659 a gallon in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward area in September 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that area gasoline prices were lower than last September when they averaged $3.766 per gallon. San Francisco area households paid an average of 22.2 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in September 2019, higher than the 21.4 cents per kWh paid in September 2018. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.527 per therm in September was similar to the $1.547 per therm spent last year. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $3.659 a gallon, San Francisco area consumers paid 35.8 percent more than the $2.694 national average in September 2019. A year earlier, consumers in the San Francisco area paid 28.5 percent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline has ranged from 18.7 to 35.8 percent above the national average in the month of September during the past five years. (See chart 1.)

The 22.2 cents per kWh San Francisco households paid for electricity in September 2019 was 59.7 percent more than the nationwide average of 13.9 cents per kWh. Last September, electricity costs were 55.1 percent higher in San Francisco compared to the nation. In each of the past five years, prices paid by San Francisco area consumers for electricity exceeded the U.S. average by at least 43.9 percent in the month of September. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by San Francisco area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.527 per therm, or 49.9 percent above the national average in September 2019 ($1.019 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 50.2 percent more per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In the past five years, the per therm cost for natural gas in September in the San Francisco area has varied between 45.8 percent and 69.6 percent above the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. metropolitan area consists of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo Counties in California.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Year and month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
San Francisco area United States San Francisco area United States San Francisco area United States
2018

September

$3.766 $2.930 $0.214 $0.138 $1.547 $1.030

October

3.911 2.945 0.214 0.136 1.415 1.023

November

3.829 2.733 0.209 0.134 1.240 1.020

December

3.674 2.479 0.209 0.135 1.313 1.085
2019

January

3.543 2.352 0.206 0.135 1.381 1.082

February

3.478 2.412 0.206 0.136 1.405 1.051

March

3.598 2.620 0.208 0.135 1.336 1.048

April

3.997 2.894 0.211 0.135 1.624 1.034

May

4.054 2.963 0.221 0.136 1.531 1.035

June

3.825 2.814 0.221 0.139 1.520 1.035

July

3.712 2.836 0.222 0.140 1.597 1.029

August

3.599 2.716 0.222 0.139 1.571 1.034

September

3.659 2.694 0.222 0.139 1.527 1.019

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 19:10:07 UTC
