News : Economy & Forex
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Business Employment Dynamics in Colorado – Second Quarter 2019

02/07/2020 | 04:18pm EST

News Release Information

20-177-KAN
Friday, February 07, 2020

From March 2019 to June 2019 gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in Colorado totaled 161,898, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments numbered 142,841, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses by 19,057. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Stanley W. Suchman noted that gross jobs gains have exceeded gross job losses in each quarter since the second quarter of 2010, with the exception of the third quarter of 2018 when losses exceeded gains by 2,666.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See the Technical Note for more information.)

The number of gross job gains in the second quarter of 2019 were at their highest level since the first quarter of 2001 when gross job gains numbered 162,295. Colorado's employment gains have remained above 140,000 each quarter for the most recent 5 years. Gross job losses declined in the second quarter of 2019. Job losses peaked in the fourth quarter of 2001, when more than 170,000 jobs were lost. (See chart 1.)

Gross job gains represented 7.0 percent of private-sector employment in Colorado in the second quarter of 2019, while nationally gross job gains accounted for 6.0 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Since the series began in September 1992, the rate of gross job gains in Colorado has been above the U.S. rate each quarter.

During the second quarter of 2019, gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in nine industry sectors in Colorado. For example, within professional and business services, gross job gains exceeded gross jobs losses by 6,112. While almost 29,000 jobs were lost in closing and contracting establishments in the industry, more than 35,000 jobs were created by opening and expanding establishments. In leisure and hospitality, more than 34,000 jobs were created in opening and expanding establishments and approximately 29,000 jobs lost in closing and contracting establishments. (See table 1.)

In contrast, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains in two industry sectors. Within retail trade, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 1,675. In manufacturing, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by less than 500.

For More Information

BED data for the states have been included in table 2 of this release. For more information on the Business Employment Dynamics data, visit the BED web site at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics release for third quarter 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.


Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Category Gross job gains and job losses
(3 months ended) 		Gross job gains and job losses
as a percent of employment
(3 months ended)
June
2018 		Sept
2018 		Dec.
2018 		Mar.
2019 		June
2019 		June
2018 		Sept
2018 		Dec.
2018 		Mar.
2019 		June
2019

Total private

Gross job gains

153,001 149,713 155,491 150,523 161,898 6.8 6.6 6.8 6.6 7.0

At expanding establishments

125,127 120,080 123,227 118,702 129,733 5.6 5.3 5.4 5.2 5.6

At opening establishments

27,874 29,633 32,264 31,821 32,165 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.4

Gross job losses

137,876 152,379 137,868 143,527 142,841 6.1 6.8 6.0 6.3 6.2

At contracting establishments

110,514 121,909 109,792 115,707 113,148 4.9 5.4 4.8 5.1 4.9

At closing establishments

27,362 30,470 28,076 27,820 29,693 1.2 1.4 1.2 1.2 1.3

Net employment change

15,125 -2,666 17,623 6,996 19,057 0.7 -0.2 0.8 0.3 0.8

Construction

Gross job gains

14,277 14,689 15,116 15,436 15,202 8.2 8.6 8.6 8.6 8.5

At expanding establishments

11,453 11,296 11,595 12,563 12,391 6.6 6.6 6.6 7.0 6.9

At opening establishments

2,824 3,393 3,521 2,873 2,811 1.6 2.0 2.0 1.6 1.6

Gross job losses

14,004 14,731 13,032 13,861 14,725 8.1 8.6 7.5 7.8 8.2

At contracting establishments

10,914 11,662 10,140 11,001 11,772 6.3 6.8 5.8 6.2 6.6

At closing establishments

3,090 3,069 2,892 2,860 2,953 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.6 1.6

Net employment change

273 -42 2,084 1,575 477 0.1 0.0 1.1 0.8 0.3

Manufacturing

Gross job gains

5,653 5,317 5,863 5,798 5,405 3.8 3.6 4.0 3.9 3.6

At expanding establishments

5,147 4,592 5,194 5,211 4,811 3.5 3.1 3.5 3.5 3.2

At opening establishments

506 725 669 587 594 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.4

Gross job losses

4,836 5,651 4,985 4,533 5,892 3.2 3.8 3.3 3.1 3.9

At contracting establishments

4,048 4,728 4,051 4,008 5,015 2.7 3.2 2.7 2.7 3.3

At closing establishments

788 923 934 525 877 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.6

Net employment change

817 -334 878 1,265 -487 0.6 -0.2 0.7 0.8 -0.3

Wholesale trade

Gross job gains

5,405 5,446 5,347 5,030 5,396 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.6 5.0

At expanding establishments

4,437 4,364 4,305 4,067 4,344 4.1 4.0 4.0 3.7 4.0

At opening establishments

968 1,082 1,042 963 1,052 0.9 1.0 1.0 0.9 1.0

Gross job losses

4,817 5,201 4,719 4,466 4,820 4.4 4.8 4.4 4.1 4.4

At contracting establishments

3,477 3,857 3,569 3,425 3,581 3.2 3.6 3.3 3.1 3.3

At closing establishments

1,340 1,344 1,150 1,041 1,239 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.0 1.1

Net employment change

588 245 628 564 576 0.6 0.2 0.6 0.5 0.6

Retail trade

Gross job gains

16,406 17,024 15,864 17,316 15,921 6.0 6.2 5.9 6.3 5.8

At expanding establishments

13,770 15,153 13,503 14,996 13,973 5.0 5.5 5.0 5.5 5.1

At opening establishments

2,636 1,871 2,361 2,320 1,948 1.0 0.7 0.9 0.8 0.7

Gross job losses

16,598 18,615 15,930 15,630 17,596 6.0 6.8 5.9 5.7 6.4

At contracting establishments

14,653 15,817 13,804 13,527 15,058 5.3 5.8 5.1 4.9 5.5

At closing establishments

1,945 2,798 2,126 2,103 2,538 0.7 1.0 0.8 0.8 0.9

Net employment change

-192 -1,591 -66 1,686 -1,675 0.0 -0.6 0.0 0.6 -0.6

Transportation and warehousing

Gross job gains

4,689 6,180 6,014 4,709 5,174 6.1 7.9 7.5 5.8 6.3

At expanding establishments

4,061 4,083 5,401 4,229 4,264 5.3 5.2 6.7 5.2 5.2

At opening establishments

628 2,097 613 480 910 0.8 2.7 0.8 0.6 1.1

Gross job losses

4,148 3,808 3,245 5,282 4,090 5.4 4.9 4.0 6.5 5.0

At contracting establishments

3,600 3,065 2,681 4,567 3,373 4.7 3.9 3.3 5.6 4.1

At closing establishments

548 743 564 715 717 0.7 1.0 0.7 0.9 0.9

Net employment change

541 2,372 2,769 -573 1,084 0.7 3.0 3.5 -0.7 1.3

Information

Gross job gains

4,176 3,428 3,129 2,689 3,944 5.5 4.5 4.1 3.6 5.2

At expanding establishments

3,618 2,950 2,576 2,119 3,536 4.8 3.9 3.4 2.8 4.7

At opening establishments

558 478 553 570 408 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.5

Gross job losses

3,304 3,704 3,039 3,118 3,346 4.4 5.0 4.1 4.2 4.4

At contracting establishments

2,680 2,983 2,292 2,758 2,810 3.6 4.0 3.1 3.7 3.7

At closing establishments

624 721 747 360 536 0.8 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.7

Net employment change

872 -276 90 -429 598 1.1 -0.5 0.0 -0.6 0.8

Financial activities

Gross job gains

9,376 8,754 9,065 8,847 9,757 5.7 5.3 5.5 5.4 5.9

At expanding establishments

6,969 6,645 6,468 6,592 7,142 4.2 4.0 3.9 4.0 4.3

At opening establishments

2,407 2,109 2,597 2,255 2,615 1.5 1.3 1.6 1.4 1.6

Gross job losses

7,937 8,981 8,863 8,623 9,571 4.8 5.4 5.4 5.2 5.8

At contracting establishments

5,834 6,275 6,274 5,932 6,926 3.5 3.8 3.8 3.6 4.2

At closing establishments

2,103 2,706 2,589 2,691 2,645 1.3 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6

Net employment change

1,439 -227 202 224 186 0.9 -0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1

Professional and business services

Gross job gains

32,569 30,330 31,537 30,825 35,077 7.7 7.1 7.4 7.2 8.1

At expanding establishments

25,801 23,578 24,166 24,498 27,832 6.1 5.5 5.7 5.7 6.4

At opening establishments

6,768 6,752 7,371 6,327 7,245 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.5 1.7

Gross job losses

28,315 29,193 30,043 27,796 28,965 6.7 6.9 7.0 6.5 6.6

At contracting establishments

21,121 21,544 22,266 21,383 20,907 5.0 5.1 5.2 5.0 4.8

At closing establishments

7,194 7,649 7,777 6,413 8,058 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.5 1.8

Net employment change

4,254 1,137 1,494 3,029 6,112 1.0 0.2 0.4 0.7 1.5

Education and health services

Gross job gains

16,191 16,012 16,543 15,148 16,555 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.5 4.8

At expanding establishments

13,859 14,034 13,737 12,453 13,742 4.1 4.2 4.1 3.7 4.0

At opening establishments

2,332 1,978 2,806 2,695 2,813 0.7 0.6 0.8 0.8 0.8

Gross job losses

15,358 15,417 14,615 14,692 14,911 4.5 4.6 4.3 4.3 4.4

At contracting establishments

12,206 12,410 11,479 11,858 11,616 3.6 3.7 3.4 3.5 3.4

At closing establishments

3,152 3,007 3,136 2,834 3,295 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.8 1.0

Net employment change

833 595 1,928 456 1,644 0.3 0.2 0.6 0.2 0.4

Leisure and hospitality

Gross job gains

33,077 31,171 32,807 29,265 34,461 9.6 9.1 9.6 8.5 10.0

At expanding establishments

27,470 25,601 27,126 23,619 28,657 8.0 7.5 7.9 6.9 8.3

At opening establishments

5,607 5,570 5,681 5,646 5,804 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.6 1.7

Gross job losses

28,908 36,359 29,817 35,476 29,033 8.5 10.6 8.7 10.4 8.4

At contracting establishments

24,558 31,317 25,633 29,728 24,484 7.2 9.1 7.5 8.7 7.1

At closing establishments

4,350 5,042 4,184 5,748 4,549 1.3 1.5 1.2 1.7 1.3

Net employment change

4,169 -5,188 2,990 -6,211 5,428 1.1 -1.5 0.9 -1.9 1.6

Other services

Gross job gains

6,085 6,152 5,744 5,528 6,195 8.0 8.0 7.5 7.2 7.9

At expanding establishments

4,876 4,790 4,304 4,392 4,868 6.4 6.2 5.6 5.7 6.2

At opening establishments

1,209 1,362 1,440 1,136 1,327 1.6 1.8 1.9 1.5 1.7

Gross job losses

4,835 5,948 6,023 5,514 4,853 6.3 7.7 7.8 7.1 6.2

At contracting establishments

3,767 4,507 4,621 4,015 3,663 4.9 5.8 6.0 5.2 4.7

At closing establishments

1,068 1,441 1,402 1,499 1,190 1.4 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.5

Net employment change

1,250 204 -279 14 1,342 1.7 0.3 -0.3 0.1 1.7
Category Gross job gains as a percent of employment
(3 months ended) 		Gross job losses as a percent of employment
(3 months ended)
June
2018 		Sept.
2018 		Dec.
2018 		Mar.
2019 		June
2019 		June
2018 		Sept.
2018 		Dec.
2018 		Mar.
2019 		June
2019

United States

6.1 6.0 6.3 5.9 6.0 5.8 6.0 5.6 5.5 5.9

Alabama

5.8 6.0 6.3 6.0 5.8 5.7 5.9 5.3 5.5 6.0

Alaska

10.9 8.9 11.0 10.0 10.8 10.7 10.7 9.8 9.0 10.2

Arizona

6.0 6.6 6.2 5.6 5.7 5.9 5.1 5.1 5.5 5.7

Arkansas

5.0 6.1 5.9 5.2 5.0 5.7 5.6 5.0 5.1 5.7

California

6.7 6.5 6.9 6.3 6.6 6.4 6.2 5.9 6.2 6.4

Colorado

6.8 6.6 6.8 6.6 7.0 6.1 6.8 6.0 6.3 6.2

Connecticut

5.8 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.8 5.1 5.7 4.9 5.7 5.9

Delaware

6.4 5.7 6.6 6.4 6.0 6.0 6.5 5.6 5.5 6.3

District of Columbia

5.6 5.3 5.6 5.4 5.4 5.6 5.5 5.1 4.9 5.5

Florida

6.4 6.8 6.4 6.1 6.5 6.1 5.8 6.1 5.6 6.3

Georgia

6.3 6.7 6.3 6.8 6.2 6.4 6.1 5.8 5.7 6.4

Hawaii

5.3 5.1 5.8 5.4 4.7 5.4 5.4 5.1 5.9 6.1

Idaho

7.3 6.8 7.4 7.5 7.1 6.8 6.9 6.3 6.1 6.7

Illinois

5.6 5.5 5.5 5.2 5.6 5.6 5.8 5.6 5.1 5.3

Indiana

5.5 5.2 5.6 5.9 5.2 5.5 5.4 5.0 4.8 5.8

Iowa

5.7 5.3 5.8 5.1 5.8 5.4 5.7 5.3 5.4 5.6

Kansas

5.7 5.9 6.1 5.4 5.7 5.6 5.7 5.4 5.7 5.7

Kentucky

5.9 5.8 6.1 5.8 5.8 5.7 6.0 5.4 5.5 5.9

Louisiana

6.2 6.3 6.2 5.9 6.0 6.5 6.3 5.8 5.9 6.5

Maine

8.0 6.1 7.3 7.2 7.5 7.1 7.5 6.7 6.4 7.5

Maryland

6.1 6.3 6.8 6.4 6.3 5.8 6.6 6.4 5.7 6.4

Massachusetts

6.1 5.6 5.8 5.7 6.0 5.5 6.1 5.3 5.2 5.7

Michigan

5.5 5.0 5.6 5.1 5.5 5.2 6.2 5.2 4.6 5.8

Minnesota

5.8 5.5 5.7 5.2 5.8 5.2 5.7 5.4 5.1 5.5

Mississippi

5.7 5.9 6.5 5.7 5.8 6.0 5.9 5.3 6.2 6.0

Missouri

5.7 5.9 5.8 5.4 5.6 5.7 6.0 5.4 5.3 5.8

Montana

8.0 7.2 8.9 7.6 8.0 7.8 7.9 7.2 8.0 7.7

Nebraska

5.8 5.9 5.9 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.7 5.6 5.7

Nevada

6.1 6.7 6.6 6.0 5.9 5.8 5.7 5.5 5.4 6.0

New Hampshire

6.7 5.7 6.6 6.3 6.4 6.2 6.8 5.7 5.7 6.3

New Jersey

6.5 6.0 6.4 5.7 6.2 5.8 6.4 5.7 5.6 5.8

New Mexico

6.7 6.4 6.8 6.4 6.3 6.2 6.4 6.1 5.8 6.3

New York

6.3 6.1 6.3 6.0 6.0 5.8 6.4 5.7 5.3 5.9

North Carolina

6.1 5.7 6.7 6.3 6.1 5.7 6.4 5.3 5.1 5.7

North Dakota

6.7 6.6 6.8 7.1 6.7 6.2 6.6 6.2 6.4 6.7

Ohio

5.6 5.4 5.6 5.5 5.6 5.4 5.8 5.3 5.1 5.7

Oklahoma

6.4 6.7 6.5 5.8 5.9 6.3 6.1 6.1 5.8 6.2

Oregon

6.2 6.2 6.7 6.3 6.3 6.3 6.3 6.0 5.8 6.1

Pennsylvania

5.3 5.4 5.3 5.1 5.2 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.8 5.3

Rhode Island

6.3 6.2 6.4 5.8 6.4 6.1 6.4 5.7 5.6 6.7

South Carolina

7.5 5.8 7.4 6.4 6.3 6.7 6.5 5.4 6.0 6.2

South Dakota

6.1 6.0 6.3 5.7 6.2 6.1 5.7 5.8 6.4 6.0

Tennessee

5.5 5.8 5.8 5.4 5.5 5.3 5.3 4.9 4.8 5.0

Texas

5.9 6.0 6.2 5.5 5.7 5.3 5.4 5.2 5.2 5.3

Utah

6.9 7.3 6.9 7.3 6.9 6.4 6.4 6.2 6.2 6.5

Vermont

7.2 6.9 7.4 6.7 6.9 7.1 7.6 6.8 6.3 7.1

Virginia

6.2 5.7 6.3 6.4 6.1 5.8 6.3 5.6 5.5 5.9

Washington

7.3 6.2 6.4 6.2 6.6 6.5 6.5 5.6 5.6 5.7

West Virginia

6.8 7.0 6.3 6.0 6.2 6.4 6.4 6.5 6.6 6.5

Wisconsin

5.5 5.1 5.4 5.1 5.5 5.5 5.9 5.0 4.8 5.3

Wyoming

8.4 8.3 10.0 8.6 8.5 8.4 8.4 7.8 7.8 9.6

Puerto Rico

7.9 7.2 6.0 7.1 6.4 6.2 5.8 6.8 5.1 5.8

Virgin Islands

13.2 12.8 7.9 11.9 8.8 7.0 5.9 7.1 7.4 6.1

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 21:17:02 UTC
