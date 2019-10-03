BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Chicago Area Employment — August 2019

News Release Information 19-1702-CHI

Thursday, October 03, 2019

Local Rate of Employment Growth Below National Average

Total nonfarm employment for the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 4,830,400 in August 2019, up 47,500, or 1.0 percent, over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. During the same period, the national job count increased by 1.4 percent. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the Chicago metropolitan area has had over-the-year employment increases each month since October 2010. (See chart 1 and table 1; the Technical Note at the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

The Chicago metropolitan area is made up of four metropolitan divisions-separately identifiable employment centers within the larger metropolitan area. The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division, which accounted for 80 percent of the area's workforce, added 34,000 jobs from August a year ago. Employment in the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI and Elgin, IL Metropolitan Divisions, increased by 9,000 and 3,600 jobs, respectively.

Industry employment

In the greater Chicago metropolitan area, education and health services had the largest employment gain from August 2018 to August 2019, adding 20,700 jobs. The Chicago area's 2.9-percent rate of job growth in education and health services was higher than the nationwide advance of 2.5 percent. (See chart 2.)

Trade, transportation, and utilities, Chicago's largest supersector, added 9,300 jobs from August a year ago, the second-largest employment gain in the Chicago area. Local employment growth in the supersector was concentrated in the Chicago division, which added 8,400 jobs. The local rate of job growth was 1.0 percent compared to the national increase of 0.3 percent.

Leisure and hospitality also gained 9,300 jobs in the local area since last August. The 1.8-percent local rate of job growth matched that of the nation.

Two other local supersectors each gained more than 4,000 jobs: professional and business services (+5,200) and manufacturing (+4,100). The Chicago area's professional and business services industry job growth rate of 0.6 percent was lower than the 2.1-percent national increase. Manufacturing employment increased 1.0 percent in the Chicago area, matching the national increase during the August 2018 to August 2019 period.

One notable decline in employment for the Chicago area occurred in the information supersector where 4,800 jobs were lost over-the-year, a 6.1 percent decline. Nationally, employment in the information supersector increased by 0.2 percent.

Employment in the 12 largest metropolitan areas

Chicago was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in August 2019. All 12 areas had over-the-year job growth during the period, with the rates of job growth in 6 areas exceeding the national average of 1.4 percent. The largest over-the-year percentage gains in employment occurred in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington (+3.1 percent), and in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland and Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale (+2.7 percent each). Chicago and Washington-Arlington-Alexandria had the slowest rates of job growth (+1.0 percent each), followed by Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (+1.2 percent). (See chart 3 and table 2.)

New York-Newark-Jersey City added the largest number of jobs over the year, 134,200, followed by Dallas with 115,800 jobs. Washington had the smallest employment gain over the year, adding 33,600 jobs, followed by Boston-Cambridge-Nashua with 39,600 jobs. Annual gains in the remaining eight metropolitan areas ranged from 81,900 in Houston to 41,500 in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington.

Over the year, education and health services added the most jobs in seven areas: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix. Professional and business services added the most jobs in three areas: Dallas, Houston, and San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward. Leisure and hospitality was the leading job producer in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell and Washington.

The information sector recorded the largest employment loss in five areas since August 2018: Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Phoenix. The trade, transportation, and utilities sector lost the most jobs in three areas: Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington.

Metropolitan area employment data for September 2019 are scheduled to be released on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states down to the supersector level are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available for the areas contained in this news release. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metropolitan Division includes Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois.

includes Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois. The Elgin, IL Metropolitan Division includes DeKalb and Kane Counties.

includes DeKalb and Kane Counties. The Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division includes Lake County in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

includes Lake County in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin. The Gary, IN Metropolitan Division includes Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana.

Additional information

More complete information on the technical procedures used to develop these estimates and additional data appear in Employment and Earnings, which is available online at www.bls.gov/opub/ee/home.htm. Industry employment data for states and metropolitan areas from the Current Employment Statistics program are also available in the above mentioned news releases and from the Internet at www.bls.gov/sae.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area and Industry Aug

2018 Jun

2019 Jul

2019 Aug

2019 Aug 2018 to

Aug 2019 Net

change Percent

change Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area Total nonfarm 4,782.9 4,873.1 4,848.5 4,830.4 47.5 1.0 Mining and logging 1.7 1.7 1.6 1.6 -0.1 -5.9 Construction 189.6 189.7 192.3 190.7 1.1 0.6 Manufacturing 424.0 430.2 429.6 428.1 4.1 1.0 Trade, transportation, and utilities 950.1 962.4 959.3 959.4 9.3 1.0 Information 78.8 74.5 74.2 74.0 -4.8 -6.1 Financial activities 315.7 317.0 318.5 316.7 1.0 0.3 Professional and business services 854.5 859.7 861.6 859.7 5.2 0.6 Education and health services 719.9 746.6 739.0 740.6 20.7 2.9 Leisure and hospitality 512.7 531.4 532.2 522.0 9.3 1.8 Other services 200.1 201.2 199.6 200.8 0.7 0.3 Government 535.8 558.7 540.6 536.8 1.0 0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 3,812.0 3,878.6 3,861.2 3,846.0 34.0 0.9 Mining and logging 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.1 -0.1 -8.3 Construction 139.9 137.8 139.7 138.7 -1.2 -0.9 Manufacturing 287.5 292.8 292.6 292.2 4.7 1.6 Trade, transportation, and utilities 748.6 760.6 757.6 757.0 8.4 1.1 Information 70.2 66.0 65.7 65.6 -4.6 -6.6 Financial activities 273.0 274.8 276.1 274.4 1.4 0.5 Professional and business services 719.6 719.6 719.9 718.7 -0.9 -0.1 Education and health services 592.0 614.1 606.8 608.2 16.2 2.7 Leisure and hospitality 406.2 422.7 423.0 415.2 9.0 2.2 Other services 162.0 162.8 161.4 162.6 0.6 0.4 Government 411.8 426.2 417.3 412.3 0.5 0.1 Elgin, IL Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 264.8 270.0 269.7 268.4 3.6 1.4 Mining and logging 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 Construction 15.3 15.6 16.0 15.9 0.6 3.9 Manufacturing 38.7 38.4 38.6 37.9 -0.8 -2.1 Trade, transportation, and utilities 49.7 49.8 49.6 50.0 0.3 0.6 Information 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 0.0 0.0 Financial activities 10.7 10.8 11.1 11.1 0.4 3.7 Professional and business services 37.5 37.8 39.0 39.2 1.7 4.5 Education and health services 32.2 33.2 32.8 33.1 0.9 2.8 Leisure and hospitality 27.4 28.1 28.2 26.9 -0.5 -1.8 Other services 9.5 9.7 9.6 9.6 0.1 1.1 Government 40.4 43.2 41.4 41.3 0.9 2.2 Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 426.7 441.0 438.4 435.7 9.0 2.1 Mining and logging 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 Construction 16.4 17.5 17.7 17.6 1.2 7.3 Manufacturing 62.1 63.1 62.8 63.0 0.9 1.4 Trade, transportation, and utilities 94.3 94.4 94.3 94.7 0.4 0.4 Information 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.5 -0.1 -2.8 Financial activities 23.1 22.6 22.5 22.4 -0.7 -3.0 Professional and business services 72.2 77.7 77.5 77.3 5.1 7.1 Education and health services 46.6 48.0 48.5 48.1 1.5 3.2 Leisure and hospitality 44.9 45.5 46.4 45.3 0.4 0.9 Other services 13.8 13.8 13.8 13.8 0.0 0.0 Government 49.6 54.7 51.2 49.9 0.3 0.6 Gary, IN Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 279.4 283.5 279.2 280.3 0.9 0.3 Mining and logging 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 Construction 18.0 18.8 18.9 18.5 0.5 2.8 Manufacturing 35.7 35.9 35.6 35.0 -0.7 -2.0 Trade, transportation, and utilities 57.5 57.6 57.8 57.7 0.2 0.3 Information 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.7 -0.1 -5.6 Financial activities 8.9 8.8 8.8 8.8 -0.1 -1.1 Professional and business services 25.2 24.6 25.2 24.5 -0.7 -2.8 Education and health services 49.1 51.3 50.9 51.2 2.1 4.3 Leisure and hospitality 34.2 35.1 34.6 34.6 0.4 1.2 Other services 14.8 14.9 14.8 14.8 0.0 0.0 Government 34.0 34.6 30.7 33.3 -0.7 -2.1