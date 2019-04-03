BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Chicago Area Employment — February 2019

News Release Information 19-382-CHI

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

Local Rate of Employment Growth Below National Average

Total nonfarm employment for the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 4,699,600 in February 2019, up 63,000, or 1.4 percent, over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. During the same period, the national job count increased by 1.7 percent. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the Chicago metropolitan area has had over-the-year employment increases each month since October 2010. (See chart 1 and table 1; the Technical Note at the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

The Chicago metropolitan area is made up of four metropolitan divisions-separately identifiable employment centers within the larger metropolitan area. The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division, which accounted for 80 percent of the area's workforce, added 51,600 jobs from February a year ago. In the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division, employment increased by 5,600 jobs over the year. Employment in the Elgin, IL, and Gary, IN, Metropolitan Divisions increased by 3,400 and 2,400, respectively.

Industry employment

In the greater Chicago metropolitan area, education and health services had the largest employment gain from February 2018 to February 2019, adding 18,700 jobs. Local employment growth in the education and health services supersector was concentrated in the Chicago division, which added 17,900 jobs. The Chicago area's 2.6-percent rate of job growth in education and health services was higher than the nationwide advance of 2.1 percent. (See chart 2.)

Trade, transportation, and utilities employment added 11,500 jobs from February a year ago, the second-largest employment gain in the Chicago area. Local employment growth in the supersector was concentrated in the Chicago division, which added 11,500 jobs. The Chicago area's 1.2-percent rate of job growth compared to the 1.0-percent national gain.

Three other local supersectors each gained at least 6,100 jobs: professional and business services (+8,200), manufacturing (+8,100), and leisure and hospitality (+6,100). The Chicago area's professional and business services industry job growth rate of 1.0 percent was lower than the 2.6-percent national increase. Employment in Chicago's manufacturing industry grew by 1.9 percent, matching the national increase. The leisure and hospitality supersector's local job growth rate of 1.3 percent was lower than the 2.6-percent national increase.

One Chicago area supersector lost more than 1,000 jobs since last February: information (-2,300, down 3.0 percent). Nationally, employment in the information sector decreased by 0.1 percent.

Employment in the 12 largest metropolitan areas

Chicago was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in February 2019. All 12 areas had over-the-year job growth during the period, with the rates of job growth in 6 areas exceeding the national average of 1.7 percent. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale had the fastest rate of job growth, up 3.1 percent, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 2.8 percent. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua had the slowest rate of job growth, 0.4 percent, followed by Washington-Arlington-Alexandria at 0.6 percent. (See chart 3 and table 2.)

New York-Newark-Jersey City added the largest number of jobs over the year, 107,800, followed by Dallas with 102,500 jobs. Boston had the smallest employment gain over the year, adding 10,200 jobs, followed by Washington with 20,700 jobs. Annual gains in the remaining eight metropolitan areas ranged from 72,600 in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land to 31,100 in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington.

Over the year, education and health services added the most jobs in five areas: Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix. Professional and business services added the most jobs in five other areas: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Dallas, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, and San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward. Information lost the most jobs in six areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami. Phoenix was the only area to experience annual gains in all reporting supersectors from February a year ago.

Metropolitan area employment data for March 2019 are scheduled to be released on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states down to the supersector level are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available for the areas contained in this news release. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metropolitan Division includes Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois.

includes Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois. The Elgin, IL Metropolitan Division includes DeKalb and Kane Counties.

includes DeKalb and Kane Counties. The Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division includes Lake County in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

includes Lake County in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin. The Gary, IN Metropolitan Division includes Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana.

Additional information

More complete information on the technical procedures used to develop these estimates and additional data appear in Employment and Earnings, which is available online at www.bls.gov/opub/ee/home.htm. Industry employment data for states and metropolitan areas from the Current Employment Statistics program are also available in the above mentioned news releases and from the Internet at www.bls.gov/sae.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area and Industry Feb

2018 Dec

2018 Jan

2019 Feb

2019 Feb 2018 to

Feb 2019 Net

change Percent

change Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area Total nonfarm 4,636.6 4,803.2 4,693.2 4,699.6 63.0 1.4 Mining and logging 1.4 1.5 1.4 1.4 0.0 0.0 Construction 157.1 172.9 161.4 162.0 4.9 3.1 Manufacturing 417.0 424.5 423.7 425.1 8.1 1.9 Trade, transportation, and utilities 934.6 987.2 956.6 946.1 11.5 1.2 Information 76.9 76.2 75.0 74.6 -2.3 -3.0 Financial activities 306.1 313.8 311.7 311.3 5.2 1.7 Professional and business services 815.6 849.4 819.9 823.8 8.2 1.0 Education and health services 731.6 744.5 738.0 750.3 18.7 2.6 Leisure and hospitality 457.7 479.7 470.8 463.8 6.1 1.3 Other services 196.0 199.6 196.3 195.2 -0.8 -0.4 Government 542.6 553.9 538.4 546.0 3.4 0.6 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 3,697.5 3,826.8 3,744.4 3,749.1 51.6 1.4 Mining and logging 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Construction 116.5 125.1 117.3 118.1 1.6 1.4 Manufacturing 284.3 288.4 288.1 289.9 5.6 2.0 Trade, transportation, and utilities 736.4 781.3 756.7 747.9 11.5 1.6 Information 68.4 67.7 66.6 66.2 -2.2 -3.2 Financial activities 265.2 271.5 270.4 270.0 4.8 1.8 Professional and business services 690.3 716.2 691.7 697.1 6.8 1.0 Education and health services 599.2 610.8 607.2 617.1 17.9 3.0 Leisure and hospitality 363.5 381.2 374.7 368.6 5.1 1.4 Other services 159.1 162.0 159.3 158.1 -1.0 -0.6 Government 413.6 421.5 411.4 415.1 1.5 0.4 Elgin, IL Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 255.7 265.8 256.8 259.1 3.4 1.3 Mining and logging 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 Construction 11.8 13.8 12.4 12.1 0.3 2.5 Manufacturing 36.0 38.2 37.8 37.9 1.9 5.3 Trade, transportation, and utilities 48.0 50.9 49.2 48.7 0.7 1.5 Information 3.1 3.2 3.2 3.2 0.1 3.2 Financial activities 10.5 10.5 10.5 10.5 0.0 0.0 Professional and business services 36.2 36.8 34.6 35.1 -1.1 -3.0 Education and health services 32.8 33.2 32.2 33.1 0.3 0.9 Leisure and hospitality 25.3 25.5 25.4 25.1 -0.2 -0.8 Other services 9.5 9.5 9.3 9.4 -0.1 -1.1 Government 42.4 44.1 42.1 43.9 1.5 3.5 Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 409.5 428.8 416.3 415.1 5.6 1.4 Mining and logging 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 Construction 13.8 16.0 14.9 15.2 1.4 10.1 Manufacturing 61.4 62.4 62.5 61.9 0.5 0.8 Trade, transportation, and utilities 93.5 96.3 93.8 93.0 -0.5 -0.5 Information 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5 -0.1 -2.8 Financial activities 21.9 23.1 22.2 22.2 0.3 1.4 Professional and business services 65.1 71.8 68.9 67.3 2.2 3.4 Education and health services 47.6 48.3 47.2 47.9 0.3 0.6 Leisure and hospitality 37.2 41.0 39.1 38.7 1.5 4.0 Other services 13.1 13.5 13.3 13.3 0.2 1.5 Government 52.2 52.7 50.8 52.0 -0.2 -0.4 Gary, IN Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 273.9 281.8 275.7 276.3 2.4 0.9 Mining and logging 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 Construction 15.0 18.0 16.8 16.6 1.6 10.7 Manufacturing 35.3 35.5 35.3 35.4 0.1 0.3 Trade, transportation, and utilities 56.7 58.7 56.9 56.5 -0.2 -0.4 Information 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.7 -0.1 -5.6 Financial activities 8.5 8.7 8.6 8.6 0.1 1.2 Professional and business services 24.0 24.6 24.7 24.3 0.3 1.3 Education and health services 52.0 52.2 51.4 52.2 0.2 0.4 Leisure and hospitality 31.7 32.0 31.6 31.4 -0.3 -0.9 Other services 14.3 14.6 14.4 14.4 0.1 0.7 Government 34.4 35.6 34.1 35.0 0.6 1.7